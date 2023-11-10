Leo Storm’s New Book, "Six Visits on a Saturday," is a Compelling and Intriguing True Story About the Author’s Eventful Day as a Hospice Nurse
Recent release “Six Visits on a Saturday,” from Page Publishing author Leo Storm, is a fascinating and thoughtful true book all about an intense day the author had as a professional hospice caretaker.
New York, NY, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Leo Storm has completed his new book, “Six Visits on a Saturday”: an engaging and curious look at what it is like for a nurse for those under hospice care.
The book opens, “My career was born as a result of a dare. I graduated from high school in 1987. Like most eighteen-year-olds, I wondered, Where do I go from here? I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life. Most of my friends didn’t know either. Trying to find what you are supposed to do with your life can be a daunting task. When I was in elementary, I thought I had to work the same job as my parents. What a relief it was when I discovered that I could become anything that I wanted. Back then, cell phones and the internet were not available to the general public. College was the only way to get a job that paid a decent wage. In today’s world, college is not the only way.”
Published by Page Publishing, Leo Storm’s complex tale dives straight into the life of a hospice nurse. Storm has been a hospice nurse for many years and this book is several years in the making. He walks readers through a day in the life of a hospice caretaker. The twenty-four-hour period that Storm recounts starts off with one patient’s death that soon turns into six. This true story will have readers gripped from the very beginning.
Storm has spent the last thirty-eight years writing about his experiences as a hospice nurse. This book gives readers unrestricted access to one of the most frenzied days that he has encountered. He guides readers through all the different challenges thrown at him and how he adapted to each new environment. During the events of this book, he learns something about life, death, and himself. He hopes that he gives readers the opportunity to learn a thing or two as well.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Six Visits on a Saturday” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
