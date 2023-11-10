Bernadette Lindemer’s New Book, "Don't Stop the Dance," is a Lovely and Interesting True Story About the Author’s Newfound Passion for Ballroom Dancing
Recent release “Don't Stop the Dance,” from Page Publishing author Bernadette Lindemer, is an amusing and delightful true book that chronicles the author’s plunge into the world of ballroom dancing.
Cary, NC, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bernadette Lindemer, a North Carolina resident and dog mom, has completed her new book, “Don't Stop the Dance”: a refreshing and charismatic look at the author’s exciting foray into ballroom dancing.
Lindemer writes, “Do you know how many times the Bible mentions dancing? According to www.answers.com, there are more than one hundred times dancing is mentioned. I can’t help but note this important fact since many religions outlaw or ban dancing altogether. I saw this quote posted on Facebook and had to share it there, but I feel it is important to share it again here: ‘Dancing stimulates the mind, body, and soul. It has been proven to increase cognitive strengths and prolong life; that is the Miracle of Dance.’ God created us all in his image and likeness, and he is the worker of miracles too. Do you think he created us to be unhappy and unhealthy? I don’t think so.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bernadette Lindemer’s moving tale brings readers into the irresistible world of ballroom dancing. Within these pages Lindemer shares her personal journey into this magical realm.. She recounts what circumstances brought her to the studio in Cary, NC, where she continues her classes and why she loves it so much. She talks about how ballroom dancing brought her out of her shell and has given her more opportunities and new life experiences than she could have ever imagined.
Lindemer invites readers to join her as she chronicles all the wonderful people she’s met from instructors and students alike, and all the adventures she’s had the pleasure of enjoying. Ballroom dancing has been a life-changing experience for her. She infuses plenty of inspiration and motivation between these pages. Lindemer hopes that this book will entertain and possibly inspire readers to learn the art of ballroom dancing just as she did.
Readers who wish to experience this impressive work can purchase “Don't Stop the Dance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing: Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
