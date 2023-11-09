Author Gail Ruth Peterson’s New Book, "Mary, Dear Mary (What's Growing in Your Garden?)," Explores Trusting in Prayer and One’s Faith to Overcome Life's Obstacles
Recent release “Mary, Dear Mary (What's Growing in Your Garden?),” from Covenant Books author Gail Ruth Peterson, is a faith-based poem conceived after the author became a widow for the second time, which required prayer and faith to survive. Through sharing her story, Gail aims to connect with readers facing their own struggles to help them open their hearts to God and plan a new direction in life.
Kernersville, NC, November 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gail Ruth Peterson, an author, artist, teacher, and speaker, has completed her new book, “Mary, Dear Mary (What's Growing in Your Garden?)”: a beautiful poem written by the author following the passing of her second husband, designed to encourage readers to carefully select the seeds one plants in life so the garden they grow will flourish with goodness and blessing for all.
Many trials, losses, grief, hardship, and troubles have fueled author Gail Ruth Peterson’s passion to write and share stories that truly inspire many with hope and renewed faith. The author is also an art teacher, providing opportunities for people to explore their creativity, learn to relax, relieve stress, and gain confidence and joy as they understand who God intended them to be more deeply. Currently, Gail lives in central North Carolina with easy access to the ocean and mountains, which are key places for meditation, healing, reflection, time with the Lord, and inspiration for art and writing.
“‘Mary, Dear Mary’ is a poem. It has many layers of life lessons and spiritual significance. But the story behind it is just as meaningful,” writes Gail. “I wrote the poem a few months after the death of my second husband. I was trying to figure out what my life was supposed to look like after his death and finally had a plan. But as relieved as I was to have a plan in place, I realized the story might give just as much hope to anyone reading, especially those currently amid chaos and confusion.”
Gail continues, “God loves you, and if He has a plan for your life, which He does, He knows what you need to ready you and your garden for the harvest. So trust Him in every valley and bump in the road along the way. Trust Him even if He has you in dark places at times. God orchestrates every step and season with perfection. He will use every measure to prepare you for the garden of your lifetime. Don’t get impatient, and don’t settle for less!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gail Ruth Peterson’s new book is full of touching true stories and powerful pointers to inspire readers to grow through whatever trials and challenges that life might throw their way.
Readers can purchase “Mary, Dear Mary (What's Growing in Your Garden?)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
