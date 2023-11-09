Author Gail Ruth Peterson’s New Book, "Mary, Dear Mary (What's Growing in Your Garden?)," Explores Trusting in Prayer and One’s Faith to Overcome Life's Obstacles

Recent release “Mary, Dear Mary (What's Growing in Your Garden?),” from Covenant Books author Gail Ruth Peterson, is a faith-based poem conceived after the author became a widow for the second time, which required prayer and faith to survive. Through sharing her story, Gail aims to connect with readers facing their own struggles to help them open their hearts to God and plan a new direction in life.