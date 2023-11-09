Author Pamela M. Starnes’s New Book, “The Adventures of Silly Sally and The Prickly Bush,” is an Adorable Tale That Reveals How a Good Shepherd Helps Protect His Flock

Recent release “The Adventures of Silly Sally and The Prickly Bush,” from Covenant Books author Pamela M. Starnes, is a delightful story of an adventurous sheep who wanders off on her own but ends up in a sticky situation. As Jesus always does for his followers, Silly Sally's shepherd comes to the rescue, and helps to bring her home.