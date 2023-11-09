Author Pamela M. Starnes’s New Book, “The Adventures of Silly Sally and The Prickly Bush,” is an Adorable Tale That Reveals How a Good Shepherd Helps Protect His Flock
Recent release “The Adventures of Silly Sally and The Prickly Bush,” from Covenant Books author Pamela M. Starnes, is a delightful story of an adventurous sheep who wanders off on her own but ends up in a sticky situation. As Jesus always does for his followers, Silly Sally's shepherd comes to the rescue, and helps to bring her home.
Hickory, NC, November 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pamela M. Starnes, also known as "Mimi," who has been writing since elementary school and enjoys spending as much time as possible with her husband, Bo, her two cats, her family, and her church community, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Silly Sally and The Prickly Bush”: a charming story that follows a sheep who runs off on her own and gets into trouble, requiring her shepherd to help save her.
Having studied the Bible for over forty-five years, author Pamela M. Starnes has a deep love for God’s inerrant, inspired Word. Teaching is her passion, and as a French and English teacher, Pam developed an appreciation for great literature from authors like Moliere, Shakespeare, and many others. Her other interests include vacationing with her husband and her family, swimming, reading, scrapbooking, doing crafts with her grandchildren, and attending Bible study with her friends from church.
Starnes writes, “In ‘The Adventures of Silly Sally and the Prickly Bush’, our main character is a sheep who finds herself in a lot of trouble when she blindly follows her sisters off the beaten path. Thankfully, her shepherd hears her cries and rushes to rescue her.
“She loves her shepherd because he is kind and caring, just like our heavenly Father, our good Shepherd. Sally learns to trust her shepherd and is at peace even in the midst of troubles. The same is true for us. We can trust our good Shepherd to help us in times of trouble. We do not need to fear the dark or the dangers because our Shepherd will protect us.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pamela M. Starnes’s new book, with colorful artwork designed by illustrator Naomi Rain, is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, and help them to discover how Jesus, as their Shepherd, works to keep them safe and loves them no matter what.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of Silly Sally and The Prickly Bush” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
