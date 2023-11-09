Author D. Lindsay’s New Book, “Prince BJ and Princess Patch Find the Treasure in the Forest” Centers Around the Adventures of Two Puppies Who Must Save the Nearby Forest
Recent release “Prince BJ and Princess Patch Find the Treasure in the Forest,” from Covenant Books author D. Lindsay, is an adorable tale that follows two puppies who must set off and find a powerful wizard to help them save the forest before it is torn apart by the evil Lady Maze, who seeks to find the forest's hidden treasure.
New York, NY, November 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- D. Lindsay, a mother and grandmother who retired from her job five years ago, has completed her new book, “Prince BJ and Princess Patch Find the Treasure in the Forest”: a captivating story that follows two Pekingese puppies who set off on a magical adventure to protect their and keep bad men from stealing a special treasure.
Author D. Lindsay always thought of what it would be like to have a dog as a companion. As of this year, the author is a very proud owner of male and female Pekingese puppies who fill the author’s heart with love. D. Lindsay started writing short stories for her puppies and granddaughter, which led to the creation of the “Prince BJ and Princess Patch” series.
Lindsay writes, “Prince BJ and Princess Patch find someone looking for treasure in the forest and they are connected to Lady Maze, Lady Maze has come back and kidnapped Princess Patch. Let’s find out what happens in tale four.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, D. Lindsay’s new book will take readers on a magical adventure as Prince BJ and Princess Patch do their best to put a stop to Lady Maze’s nefarious plot and save the forest from being torn down before it’s too late. With colorful artwork to help bring Lindsay’s tale to life, “Prince BJ and Princess Patch Find the Treasure in the Forest” is sure to delight readers of all ages and keep them coming back for more.
Readers can purchase “Prince BJ and Princess Patch Find the Treasure in the Forest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author D. Lindsay always thought of what it would be like to have a dog as a companion. As of this year, the author is a very proud owner of male and female Pekingese puppies who fill the author’s heart with love. D. Lindsay started writing short stories for her puppies and granddaughter, which led to the creation of the “Prince BJ and Princess Patch” series.
Lindsay writes, “Prince BJ and Princess Patch find someone looking for treasure in the forest and they are connected to Lady Maze, Lady Maze has come back and kidnapped Princess Patch. Let’s find out what happens in tale four.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, D. Lindsay’s new book will take readers on a magical adventure as Prince BJ and Princess Patch do their best to put a stop to Lady Maze’s nefarious plot and save the forest from being torn down before it’s too late. With colorful artwork to help bring Lindsay’s tale to life, “Prince BJ and Princess Patch Find the Treasure in the Forest” is sure to delight readers of all ages and keep them coming back for more.
Readers can purchase “Prince BJ and Princess Patch Find the Treasure in the Forest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories