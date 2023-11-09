Author D. Lindsay’s New Book, “Prince BJ and Princess Patch Find the Treasure in the Forest” Centers Around the Adventures of Two Puppies Who Must Save the Nearby Forest

Recent release “Prince BJ and Princess Patch Find the Treasure in the Forest,” from Covenant Books author D. Lindsay, is an adorable tale that follows two puppies who must set off and find a powerful wizard to help them save the forest before it is torn apart by the evil Lady Maze, who seeks to find the forest's hidden treasure.