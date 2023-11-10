Author Casey Kendrick’s New Book, "Bronco and His Two Dads: How My Heavenly Dad and My Earthly Dad Help Me," is About a Goofy, Audacious Pup
Recent release “Bronco and His Two Dads: How My Heavenly Dad and My Earthly Dad Help Me,” from Covenant Books author Casey Kendrick, is about a puppy who overcomes fear, sickness, loneliness, and more with a grateful heart and his tail wagging.
Mandeville, LA, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Casey Kendrick, a devoted mother and wife who currently lives in Mandeville, Louisiana, has completed her new book, “Bronco and His Two Dads: How My Heavenly Dad and My Earthly Dad Help Me”: a faith-affirming children’s book with important lessons rooted in scripture.
Author Casey Kendrick has a great passion for bringing the Name of Jesus to all people of the world. This journey has led her to the people of Haiti, India, Brazil, multiple inner cities USA, and most recently East Africa, where she and her family intend to live and serve the persecuted church.
Kendrick writes, “Hi! My name is Bronco. I am a Catahoula lab mix pup, and I have two dads—a Heavenly Dad and an earthly dad. My Heavenly Dad is God. Do you want to hear something cool? He is your Dad too. He is the Creator of the universe and everything in it. My earthly dad is Rhukis. He was a full-blooded Catahoula hound that was the most awesome of them all. I am blessed to know them both, and here is my tall ‘tail.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Casey Kendrick’s new book teaches valuable lessons to young readers and listeners. As Bronco endures hardships, his relationship with the Lord is only strengthened.
Readers can purchase “Bronco and His Two Dads: How My Heavenly Dad and My Earthly Dad Help Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Casey Kendrick has a great passion for bringing the Name of Jesus to all people of the world. This journey has led her to the people of Haiti, India, Brazil, multiple inner cities USA, and most recently East Africa, where she and her family intend to live and serve the persecuted church.
Kendrick writes, “Hi! My name is Bronco. I am a Catahoula lab mix pup, and I have two dads—a Heavenly Dad and an earthly dad. My Heavenly Dad is God. Do you want to hear something cool? He is your Dad too. He is the Creator of the universe and everything in it. My earthly dad is Rhukis. He was a full-blooded Catahoula hound that was the most awesome of them all. I am blessed to know them both, and here is my tall ‘tail.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Casey Kendrick’s new book teaches valuable lessons to young readers and listeners. As Bronco endures hardships, his relationship with the Lord is only strengthened.
Readers can purchase “Bronco and His Two Dads: How My Heavenly Dad and My Earthly Dad Help Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories