Author Casey Kendrick’s New Book, "Bronco and His Two Dads: How My Heavenly Dad and My Earthly Dad Help Me," is About a Goofy, Audacious Pup

Recent release “Bronco and His Two Dads: How My Heavenly Dad and My Earthly Dad Help Me,” from Covenant Books author Casey Kendrick, is about a puppy who overcomes fear, sickness, loneliness, and more with a grateful heart and his tail wagging.