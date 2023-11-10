Author Sophia Sheppard’s New Book, “Looking Through the Eyes of a Caregiver,” Provides a Professional's Perspective on How to Best Care for Those with Dementia

Recent release “Looking Through the Eyes of a Caregiver,” from Covenant Books author Sophia Sheppard, is a powerful guide to navigating one's duties as a caretaker for an individual or a loved one suffering from dementia, and the best methods to coping with how the disease changes a person as it progresses and the dealing with the mental toll being a caregiver can have on a person.