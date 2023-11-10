Author Sophia Sheppard’s New Book, “Looking Through the Eyes of a Caregiver,” Provides a Professional's Perspective on How to Best Care for Those with Dementia
Recent release “Looking Through the Eyes of a Caregiver,” from Covenant Books author Sophia Sheppard, is a powerful guide to navigating one's duties as a caretaker for an individual or a loved one suffering from dementia, and the best methods to coping with how the disease changes a person as it progresses and the dealing with the mental toll being a caregiver can have on a person.
Tyler, TX, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sophia Sheppard, a caregiver for over twenty years with long-term experience in caring for dementia patients, has completed her new book, “Looking Through the Eyes of a Caregiver”: a compelling guide revealing the best practices to caring for a loved one who has dementia, all while exploring how the disease works in order to better understand its effects on a patient and how to work around it.
Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, serving others has been a dream and passion of author Sophia Sheppard for over fifteen years. God is now bringing it to pass before her eyes. Sophia is humbled and honored to be able to serve each person God brings into her life, whether it is through her care services or through life itself. The author has always said that she is God's girl, meaning she will go and do whatever he wants.
“Being a caregiver can take a lot out of you. It can make you or break you, depending on the person. It’s a very hard job, I admit, but I love my job,” writes Sheppard. “It can be very humiliating to feel like a person who has dementia. They now have to depend on a loved one or a stranger to care for them. Imagine having a complete stranger now doing all the things you once could do for yourself.
“Welcome to Dementia. You now have become the bad guy because your loved one needs your help. So what do you do? Well, you can hire someone to take care of your loved one, but how do you think that’s really going to work out? Let’s get into this story and see.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sophia Sheppard’s new book draws upon the author’s years of practical experience to help guide readers through the process of caring for those with dementia, including what to expect as the disease progresses. Thoughtful and enlightening, Sheppard aims to connect with those who may be struggling to care for their ill loved ones in order to provide the help and hope that they need to continue on.
Readers can purchase “Looking Through the Eyes of a Caregiver” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
