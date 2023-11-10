Author Nancy L. Anderson’s New Book, “GOD Made These Things,” is an Engaging and Faith-Based Children’s Story That Celebrates God’s Creations on Earth
Recent release “GOD Made These Things,” from Covenant Books author Nancy L. Anderson, is a children’s story that honors all God’s creations, including beautiful trees, sunsets, and plants to playful kittens and the smallest insect.
Tahlequah, OK, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nancy L. Anderson, who began teaching Bible school when she was sixteen years old, has completed her new book, “GOD Made These Things”: a children’s story that helps young readers and listeners understand that God, the wonderful, master creator, made everything on the earth.
Author Nancy L. Anderson enjoys writing gospel music and singing. She continues to teach children through writing and illustrating children’s books.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Nancy L. Anderson’s new book features beautiful illustrations that help to highlight how special God’s creations are.
Readers can purchase “GOD Made These Things” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
