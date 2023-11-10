Mary Boyle’s Newly Released "The Broken Road" is a Touching Memoir That Shares a Message of God’s Healing Hand
“The Broken Road,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Boyle, is an emotionally charged testimony that offers an intimate look into the author’s most cherished and challenging moments.
Rabun Gap, GA, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Broken Road”: a poignant reflection on all God has provided. “The Broken Road” is the creation of published author Mary Boyle, a dedicated wife, mother of four, and grandmother to four currently.
Boyle shares, “Have you ever felt like you are the only one going through something? You are alone, hurting, and the harder you try, the bigger the circumstances get? Me too! I have walked many unwise decisions or circumstances not in my control, but I am here to tell you that there is a God that never leaves or forsakes us. My hope is that you will find solace in the outcome of how God’s healing hand took my broken vessel and molded me into His vessel, and that you, too, will know He is with you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Boyle’s new book acknowledges the stumbling blocks that seek to stop our spiritual growth as the author reflects on each impactful moment.
Consumers can purchase “The Broken Road” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Broken Road,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
