Jean Russell’s Newly Released "Goodbye, Everybody" is a Powerful Account of a Complex Medical Incident and the Journey to Healing
“Goodbye, Everybody,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jean Russell, is a potent account of her family’s journey through a series of challenging medical experiences and the blessings found along the way.
New York, NY, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Goodbye, Everybody”: an emotionally charged memoir that celebrates the wonders of the medical field and God’s blessings. “Goodbye, Everybody” is the creation of published author Jean Russell, who, at ninety years of age, is an active Christian living independently in a senior retirement community just a few miles from the homes of her son Kevin and daughter, Sheila. She was married seventy years before her husband passed in 2018. Jean gave birth to three sons and one daughter. She has five grandchildren, six great-granddaughters, and six great-grandsons.
Russell shares, “Goodbye, Everybody is the story of a thirteen-year-old boy who, during an open-heart surgery, suffered a massive brain injury because a blood clot or an air bubble passed through the heart-lung machine, which shut off the oxygen to his brain.
“Before this tragedy occurred, Kevin’s future was very bright. He was a young man with many attributes. These included being a caring and loving individual, an excellent student, and a talented athlete.
“It was not time for Kevin to die as God had other plans for him. With His assistance and guidance through years of adversity, he has become a wonderful person, a loving husband and parent, and one of our Father’s workers.
“In this story of a precious life saved, I have tried to describe the mountains Kevin had to climb to get out of the crevices in the deepest canyons in which he had been thrown.
“I would hope that other families who find themselves in this situation and with their own rocky mountain to scale would turn to God to help them with patience and fortitude.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jean Russell’s book offers an encouraging and comforting message for families navigating complex medical issues.
Consumers can purchase “Goodbye, Everybody” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Goodbye, Everybody,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
