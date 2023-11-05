Containerized Application Deployment with Cloud 66's Kubernetes Integration
Chicago, IL, November 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cloud 66, a leading provider of DevOps tools to build, deploy, and maintain Rails, JAMstack, and Containerized applications, is leveraging the power of Kubernetes, and transforming the landscape for end users, making application deployment and management simpler and more efficient.
Cloud 66 allows users to harness the full potential of Kubernetes while minimizing complexity. Regardless of their level of technical expertise, users can now benefit from the unparalleled advantages that Kubernetes offers.
Key highlights:
Streamlined Deployments: Cloud 66 makes deploying containerized applications easier. Enjoy various deployment strategies, including rolling deployments, all with a user-friendly interface. Additionally, when deploying applications to shared clusters we automatically split traffic to the resources.
Effortless Management: With the latest Kubernetes version (1.28) on Cloud 66's platform, managing applications becomes a breeze. Manage your application configurations effortlessly, including servers, databases, and application services through Cloud 66. Scale, autoscale, update, and monitor effortlessly. We're dedicated to ensuring smooth, efficient operations. No complex technical knowledge of Kubernetes is required.
Multi-Cloud Compatibility: Take full advantage of Kubernetes without being locked into a specific cloud provider or server. Deploy your applications seamlessly on any cloud or server with the same level of convenience.
User-Friendly: Our focus is on making Kubernetes work for you. Cloud 66 enables end users to enjoy the benefits of Kubernetes without the complexities, saving time and resources.
Try Cloud 66 for your next project - deploy and manage any application on any cloud. Whether you're a seasoned developer or just diving into containerized applications, Cloud 66 has got you covered.
For more information, please visit cloud66.com.
Contact
Kasia Hoffman
www.cloud66.com/
