NAJEUQ Cosmetics Shines at The Makeup Shop New York
Independent Woman-Owned, Black-Owned Brand to Showcase at the Metropolitan Pavilion
New York, NY, November 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- NAJEUQ Cosmetics, a trailblazing brand founded by Jae Jones, a licensed cosmetologist with over 12 years of industry experience, is set to make its mark at The Makeup Shop New York. Jae Jones, the creative force behind NAJEUQ Cosmetics, expresses her excitement about this significant milestone, stating, "I once attended events like The Makeup Shop New York as a makeup enthusiast, and now I'm looking forward to introducing NAJEUQ Cosmetics as a vendor. It's a testament to our hard work and passion, and I can't wait to share our products with new and veteran makeup lovers."
Attendees can look forward to exclusive deals, including discounted pricing and samples on NAJEUQ Cosmetics' signature products, such as their flagship item, the "Like Skin 6 Piece Brush Set." NAJEUQ Cosmetics will be conveniently located at booth #31, making it easy for beauty enthusiasts to discover their high-quality, empowering products.
Join NAJEUQ Cosmetics at The Makeup Shop New York on December 9 and 10, 2023, for an unforgettable beauty experience. For more information about NAJEUQ Cosmetics and their products, please visit https://www.najeuqcosmetics.com.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023, and Sunday, December 10, 2023
Time: 10:30am - 5:30pm (Saturday), 11am - 5pm (Sunday)
Location: Metropolitan Pavilion, 123 West 18th Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10011
About NAJEUQ Cosmetics:
With over 12 years of industry experience as a makeup artist and hairstylist in the fashion industry, salons, and freelancing for events and private clients, Jae Jones, the creative force behind NAJEUQ Cosmetics, brings a wealth of expertise and passion to the brand. NAJEUQ Cosmetics, an independent, woman-owned, and black-owned business, has been meticulously crafted by Jae Jones during years of hard work, including her time in school. As a licensed cosmetologist with over a decade of experience, Jae Jones has not only attended but is now proudly stepping in as a vendor, taking her brand, NAJEUQ Cosmetics, to the next level.
About The Makeup Shop:
The Makeup Shop New York is a highly anticipated event, and NAJEUQ Cosmetics is thrilled to be a part of it. Attendees can expect a weekend filled with makeup, skincare, and hair care galore, with over 40 beauty brands offering professional discounts and sample sale prices. The event will feature a seminar stage with educational sessions throughout the day, making it the perfect destination for beauty enthusiasts.
"One Day Ticket" admission is available for $25, and for those looking to make the most of this beauty extravaganza, the "Two Day Ticket" option is offered at just $30. Additionally, attendees will receive one complimentary drink to enhance their shopping experience.
For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Jae Jones, please see contact.
Contact
NAJEUQ Cosmetics
Jae Jones
Jae Jones
-
najeuqcosmetics.com
Jae Jones
-
najeuqcosmetics.com
