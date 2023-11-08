New Format of Esports: Stellar Sports by Ukrainian Indie studio

Stellar Sports Open Testing, an eSports game that's changing the way people experience cybergaming. Stellar Sports offers quick, action-packed matches on mobile, making eSports accessible to all. No need to be a pro gamer or invest in high-end gear. In Stellar Sports, players engage in hyperdynamic cyber jet battles, aiming to outscore opponents by hitting their gates.