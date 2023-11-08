New Format of Esports: Stellar Sports by Ukrainian Indie studio
Stellar Sports Open Testing, an eSports game that's changing the way people experience cybergaming. Stellar Sports offers quick, action-packed matches on mobile, making eSports accessible to all. No need to be a pro gamer or invest in high-end gear. In Stellar Sports, players engage in hyperdynamic cyber jet battles, aiming to outscore opponents by hitting their gates.
New York, NY, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Stellar Sports Open Testing and Entering the World Market
Stellar Sports - a Fresh Approach to Esports
No need to be a pro-gamer or to invest in high-end gear to enjoy esports today. Stellar Sports is breaking stereotypes and making eSports accessible to everyone.
Stellar Sports represents a fresh approach to eSports that allows players an immersive experience in cybergaming. Offering short, action-packed matches playable on mobile phones, gaming enthusiasts can savor the experience whenever they have a few spare minutes.
Stellar Sports is a futuristic cyber sports world where players score goals while engaged in a hyperdynamic cyber jet battle. The action is intense and the stakes are high. Victory goes to the team outscoring their opponents by hitting their gates the most. Chances for winning are fair–even for first-time players–and do not depend on gaming experience!
Stellar Sports enters Open Testing on Google Play, and the big release is just around the corner!
Stellar Sports is more than just a game; it's an entire gaming ecosystem. According to the developers, players will soon be able to own and manage teams of cryptoathletes (1/1, 2/2, 3/3 matches), train and develop them, compete in tournaments, and even monetize their achievements.
In the current build, players can team up with random participants in the fight for leaderboard supremacy and valuable rewards.
Impressive results from the alpha testing phase show a highly positive player experience. The game's clear objectives and intuitive design received an outstanding 87% approval rating. Additionally, 78% of testers praised the captivating graphics and visual design. Notably, 58% of players scored the overall fun factor as "Extremely good."
Stellar Sports - Esports without entry thresholds, available to everyone.
Vireye is a Ukrainian game development studio that has united more than 50 talented developers, some of whom worked on Gardenscapes, Words With Friends, Family Zoo: The Story, and Brain it on the Truck! Our mission is to develop the gaming industry and provide players with unique and unforgettable gameplay experiences, competing with console and PC games.
Stellar Sports - a Fresh Approach to Esports
No need to be a pro-gamer or to invest in high-end gear to enjoy esports today. Stellar Sports is breaking stereotypes and making eSports accessible to everyone.
Stellar Sports represents a fresh approach to eSports that allows players an immersive experience in cybergaming. Offering short, action-packed matches playable on mobile phones, gaming enthusiasts can savor the experience whenever they have a few spare minutes.
Stellar Sports is a futuristic cyber sports world where players score goals while engaged in a hyperdynamic cyber jet battle. The action is intense and the stakes are high. Victory goes to the team outscoring their opponents by hitting their gates the most. Chances for winning are fair–even for first-time players–and do not depend on gaming experience!
Stellar Sports enters Open Testing on Google Play, and the big release is just around the corner!
Stellar Sports is more than just a game; it's an entire gaming ecosystem. According to the developers, players will soon be able to own and manage teams of cryptoathletes (1/1, 2/2, 3/3 matches), train and develop them, compete in tournaments, and even monetize their achievements.
In the current build, players can team up with random participants in the fight for leaderboard supremacy and valuable rewards.
Impressive results from the alpha testing phase show a highly positive player experience. The game's clear objectives and intuitive design received an outstanding 87% approval rating. Additionally, 78% of testers praised the captivating graphics and visual design. Notably, 58% of players scored the overall fun factor as "Extremely good."
Stellar Sports - Esports without entry thresholds, available to everyone.
Vireye is a Ukrainian game development studio that has united more than 50 talented developers, some of whom worked on Gardenscapes, Words With Friends, Family Zoo: The Story, and Brain it on the Truck! Our mission is to develop the gaming industry and provide players with unique and unforgettable gameplay experiences, competing with console and PC games.
Contact
VireyeContact
Yuliia Yukhym
+380987362945
vireye.com
Yuliia Yukhym
+380987362945
vireye.com
Categories