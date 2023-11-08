2023 Transgender Day of Remembrance
Eastern PA Trans Equity Project and Metropolitan Community Church of the Lehigh Valley Cosponsor Solemn Event to Honor Transgender People Lost to Violence
allentown, PA, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Every year, hundreds of transgender and nonbinary people are subject to discrimination and violence. Many lose their lives to these acts. The Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) is a day to memorialize those who have been killed as a result of transphobia while drawing attention to the continued violence endured by the transgender community.
“This year, Eastern PA Trans Equity Project and the Metropolitan Community Church of the Lehigh Valley (MCCLV) are cosponsoring a program to honor the victims of anti-trans violence,” said Corinne Goodwin, Executive Director of Eastern PA Trans Equity Project, an advocacy group with a mission of empowering transgender and gender expansive individuals throughout a 26-county region of Pennsylvania.
“Over forty transgender people in the United States – primarily trans women of color – have lost their lives at the hands of others,” said Reverend Goudy of MCCLV. “It is through efforts like this that we can educate the broader community about these issues and ultimately eliminate them.”
“In addition to honoring those who have been lost to violence, we also want to honor those who continue to strive through this difficult time” added Goodwin. “Transgender youth are being targeted in our state legislature and in many Pennsylvania school districts. This has resulted in further marginalization and bullying of young people who simply want to go to school to gain the skills and knowledge they need to grow-up and become contributors to their communities.”
This year’s TDOR ceremony will be held at 7pm on Monday, November 20 at the Metropolitan Community Church of the Lehigh Valley located at 2354 Grove Rd, Allentown, PA 18109. There will be a reception after the event with refreshments and information/resources for members and allies of the transgender community.
For inquiries please contact Corinne Goodwin at 484-602-5918 or Corinne.Goodwin@PATransEquity.org
“This year, Eastern PA Trans Equity Project and the Metropolitan Community Church of the Lehigh Valley (MCCLV) are cosponsoring a program to honor the victims of anti-trans violence,” said Corinne Goodwin, Executive Director of Eastern PA Trans Equity Project, an advocacy group with a mission of empowering transgender and gender expansive individuals throughout a 26-county region of Pennsylvania.
“Over forty transgender people in the United States – primarily trans women of color – have lost their lives at the hands of others,” said Reverend Goudy of MCCLV. “It is through efforts like this that we can educate the broader community about these issues and ultimately eliminate them.”
“In addition to honoring those who have been lost to violence, we also want to honor those who continue to strive through this difficult time” added Goodwin. “Transgender youth are being targeted in our state legislature and in many Pennsylvania school districts. This has resulted in further marginalization and bullying of young people who simply want to go to school to gain the skills and knowledge they need to grow-up and become contributors to their communities.”
This year’s TDOR ceremony will be held at 7pm on Monday, November 20 at the Metropolitan Community Church of the Lehigh Valley located at 2354 Grove Rd, Allentown, PA 18109. There will be a reception after the event with refreshments and information/resources for members and allies of the transgender community.
For inquiries please contact Corinne Goodwin at 484-602-5918 or Corinne.Goodwin@PATransEquity.org
Contact
Eastern PA Trans Equity ProjectContact
Corinne Goodwin
484-602-5918
PATransEquity.org
Corinne Goodwin
484-602-5918
PATransEquity.org
Categories