Loveforce International Tells Billy Ray Charles Your Body’s Calling a Microcosm
On Friday, November 10th, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles entitled "Your Body's Calling" and "Microcosm."
Santa Clarita, CA, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, November 10, Loveforce International will release two new Digital music Singles. One song is entitled “Your Body’s Calling.” The other song is entitled “Microcosm”.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled "Your Body's Calling." It is a romantic singer-songwriter style, Alternative R&B genre song. It's about a guy trying to convince a woman to join him for the evening. He tries to charm her with words, words that he paints a romantic picture with. The author hopes that If the song’s words don't convince her its melody will.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “Microcosm.” It is in the indie-Alternative Rock genre. The song has a live Rock feel even though it was recorded in a studio. It is energetic in its sound and fierce in its lyrical content and delivery. Lyrically, the song draws a direct parallel between the various cliques in a typical high school to how they develop later in life. The cliques covered are the rich, popular, well-connected kids, the don't fit in, outcast kids, & the average kids. The song attempts to be lyrically more insightful than most songs of the genre.
“We are releasing two entirely different but brilliant songs this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “One is romantic and the other provides insights into how choices made and events experienced during childhood influence future behavior,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
