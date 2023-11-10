Fitzroy (Fitzie-Smitty) Smith’s new book, “Who Moved NYCity: MTA (NYCT) and Me,” is a Fresh and Intriguing Nonfiction Tale About the Author’s Career in New York City
Recent release “Who Moved NYCity: MTA (NYCT) and Me,” from Page Publishing author Fitzroy (Fitzie-Smitty) Smith, is an unusual and energetic real account of the author’s career with the MTA in New York City.
Jamaica, NY, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fitzroy (Fitzie-Smitty) Smith, a father and Caribbean immigrant, has completed his new book, “Who Moved NYCity: MTA (NYCT) and Me”: a compelling and original book all about the author’s bus operator career in New York City.
The author writes of a turning point in his life, “These were two very important calls. Somehow, I had less than one week to decide if I would accept either one of these two jobs. The problem is, I’m presently working two jobs, one with a school bus company named Jofaz, and the other operating an employee bus to and from JFK terminals. If I accept either NYCT or Green Lines, it means I’ll have to resign from my two present jobs (Jofaz and Hudson Inc.).”
Published by Page Publishing, Fitzroy (Fitzie-Smitty) Smith’s lively tale traces the story of his move into a career with the New York City MTA. He immigrated to New York from a small twin island in the Caribbean called Saint Kitts and Nevis. After moving from job to job in his early adult life he finally finds a way to into his American dream. Even though the job of his dreams, bus operator, comes to him in his early forties, he is still overjoyed to have found it.
In this book Smith not only tells readers of his own journey but also outlines what to expect as a new bus operator. He mentions things such as dealing with supervisors, the ins and outs of passengers, and traffic. His writing gives readers a glimpse into a rarely seen world and opens up a whole new realm.
Readers who wish to experience this admirable work can purchase “Who Moved NYCity: MTA (NYCT) and Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
