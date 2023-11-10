Fitzroy (Fitzie-Smitty) Smith’s new book, “Who Moved NYCity: MTA (NYCT) and Me,” is a Fresh and Intriguing Nonfiction Tale About the Author’s Career in New York City

Recent release “Who Moved NYCity: MTA (NYCT) and Me,” from Page Publishing author Fitzroy (Fitzie-Smitty) Smith, is an unusual and energetic real account of the author’s career with the MTA in New York City.