Author Jeannine Evelyn Walker’s New Book, "Girl of My Dreams," is a True Love Story That Traces Two Sweethearts’ Journey That Began in the Time of the Great Depression

Recent release “Girl of My Dreams,” from Page Publishing author Jeannine Evelyn Walker, follows the lives of Lena and Bert, and the experiences of their lives and ancestry. Readers will be fascinated by accounts of early automobiles, open-cockpit airplanes, steamships, flash floods, circus days, and a scary adventure with a horse and a bobcat.