Author Jeannine Evelyn Walker’s New Book, "Girl of My Dreams," is a True Love Story That Traces Two Sweethearts’ Journey That Began in the Time of the Great Depression
Recent release “Girl of My Dreams,” from Page Publishing author Jeannine Evelyn Walker, follows the lives of Lena and Bert, and the experiences of their lives and ancestry. Readers will be fascinated by accounts of early automobiles, open-cockpit airplanes, steamships, flash floods, circus days, and a scary adventure with a horse and a bobcat.
Somerset, NJ, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeannine Evelyn Walker, the only child of Bert and Lena Walker, has compiled her parents’ fascinating love story into her book, “Girl of My Dreams”: a book that weaves their stories into a tale that is sometimes funny, scary, and curious, but always true. Walker grew up during the Great Depression and lived in six states by the time she was 12 years old. The inspiration for this book began when she asked her mother, Lena, what her first memories were. This led to stories she had heard many times over the years, plus some she had not yet heard.
Published by Page Publishing, Walker’s “Girl of My Dreams” traces the lives of Bert and Lena from their childhood to when they met and fell in love and continues with their journeys, prompted by the effects of the 1929 Depression. Young readers who are used to electronic gadgets will be amazed at how people lived before we had electricity.
Young Lena, aged twelve years old, was forced to support and care for an ill mother, and a young sister and brother. Her father was killed in an accident while building a dam in New Mexico. Her mother later remarried a strict and controlling man. As Lena grew older, she moved in with her married sister to escape her stepfather. This is when she met Bert.
Bert was orphaned at the age of six. He ran away when he was fourteen and sailed around the world for two years. This was a time that forced him to grow up quickly. When he went to New Mexico to visit his brother, he met Lena. The two met, fell in love, and married.
They went on to have many incredible experiences together as they navigated the turn of the Great Depression and all of the incredible developments that came with it.
