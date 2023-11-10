Troy Alfeo’s New Book, "An Angry Man's Guide to Personal Loss and Acceptance," is a Powerful Nonfiction Book That Helps Men Understand and Discard Anger
Recent release “An Angry Man's Guide to Personal Loss and Acceptance: Overcoming the Rage,” from Page Publishing author Troy Alfeo, is an impressive new book that strives to assist men in grasping and adjusting uncontrollable anger.
New York, NY, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Troy Alfeo has completed his new book, “An Angry Man's Guide to Personal Loss and Acceptance: Overcoming the Rage”: a remarkable self-help book that explains explosive rage and illustrates how to control it.
“Troy Alfeo, a nom de plume, the author, employs to save himself from infinite embarrassment and ponders life’s many roads less traveled, wondering about the would’ve, could’ve, should’ve paths he could have taken to save his own first marriage as he counsels other guys of a certain middle age from making the same silly mistakes he made with his own family. A mentor to those men who graduated summa cum laude from the school of hard knocks, Troy gives his clients the insight, wisdom, and strength of spirit and mind they’ll need as their lives descend into despair. Having walked that walk himself, Troy Alfeo pulls you back from the angry bitterness you might feel and gives you the support you need to find happiness, not grief, when picking up the pieces of a shattered former family life,” writes author Troy Alfeo.
Published by Page Publishing, Troy Alfeo’s dynamic book explores frenzied rage that many men experience. He shares his own personal journey with rage and explores the ways in which it has diverted his life. He shares how alienation from his children and a bitter divorce could have been avoided if he had seen the patterns of rage in himself. Alfeo speaks frankly about the violence and destruction that he caused those close to him and the attempts to heal those relationships. He seeks to help readers see the patterns of rage and change their behaviors before it is too late.
Alfeo candidly shares his own story in an effort to help others work through the destruction of unchecked rage. Readers will be given sage advice from the author as he helps guide them through the rage and into a healthier and more spiritual life. He outlines many important coping strategies that help readers rekindle lost relationships. Within the pages of this book Alfeo provides a road map that will lead readers into a more emotionally positive life.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase “An Angry Man's Guide to Personal Loss and Acceptance: Overcoming the Rage” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
