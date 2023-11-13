Authors S. Billie Sigler and Kenneth Rowland’s New Book, "Marcel's Perfectly Imperfect Saturday Morning," Tells the Story of a Young Boy's Wildly Imaginative Morning

Recent release “Marcel's Perfectly Imperfect Saturday Morning,” from Page Publishing authors S. Billie Sigler and Kenneth Rowland, is an adorable tale that follows the adventures of a young boy named Marcel, who awakens one morning to all sorts of interesting adventures and phenomenon as he and his family go about their routine and have breakfast together.