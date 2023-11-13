Authors S. Billie Sigler and Kenneth Rowland’s New Book, "Marcel's Perfectly Imperfect Saturday Morning," Tells the Story of a Young Boy's Wildly Imaginative Morning
Recent release “Marcel's Perfectly Imperfect Saturday Morning,” from Page Publishing authors S. Billie Sigler and Kenneth Rowland, is an adorable tale that follows the adventures of a young boy named Marcel, who awakens one morning to all sorts of interesting adventures and phenomenon as he and his family go about their routine and have breakfast together.
New York, NY, November 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- S. Billie Sigler, a serial entrepreneur and military veteran currently in the dissertation process of her doctorate degree in business, and co-author Kenneth Rowland have completed their new book, “Marcel's Perfectly Imperfect Saturday Morning”: a charming story that follows a young boy named Marcel, who’s Saturday morning is full of unexpected excitement and silly escapades shared between himself and his family.
“Marcel’s perfectly imperfect Saturday morning is full of adventure from the time he awakes and exchanges greetings with some of his very close friends,” write Sigler and Rowland. “This journey begins with Mr. Sun who is wearing a golden top hat blowing golden sun dust into the air. Jay, the beautiful French bluebird, appears at the window and begins to sing their morning song as Marcel prepares for this very special, perfectly imperfect morning.
“Afterward, Marcel plays a trick on his gullible two older brothers, Kayden and Ayden, who are already dressed to play in their little league championship game. Then, the three of them join Momma and Papa in the kitchen for a breakfast made for champions. Momma with flippity-floppity fluffy bunny slippers on is cooking Marcel’s favorite chocolate chip crepes with whip cream and bananas. Papa is at the table reading the Morning Star newspaper with his googly goggles on as he sips hot coffee on this special morning. From volcano eruptions on the island of Whatcha-ma-call-it to Marcel’s outlandish last-minute breakfast request, his whimsical imagination takes the whole family on a morning journey of Marcel’s quest for self-discovery.”
Published by Page Publishing, S. Billie Sigler and Kenneth Rowland’s riveting story is Sigler’s first book in a series of stories based on the imaginative spirit of her grandson, Marcel. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Marcel’s adventures to life, readers of all ages are sure to be delighted by “Marcel’s Perfectly Imperfect Saturday Morning” and want to revisit this engaging tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Marcel's Perfectly Imperfect Saturday Morning” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
