Author Brian G Harding’s New Book, "Parallel Worlds," Takes Readers to the Year 2227, When Space Travel is Commonplace and Space Colonization Has Unlocked New Concerns

Recent release “Parallel Worlds,” from Page Publishing author Brian G Harding, is a riveting science fiction novel that invites readers to travel in time to the year 2227. A brave group works to do the impossible and solve the problems that have been caused by deep-space exploration.