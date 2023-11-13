Author Brian G Harding’s New Book, "Parallel Worlds," Takes Readers to the Year 2227, When Space Travel is Commonplace and Space Colonization Has Unlocked New Concerns
Recent release “Parallel Worlds,” from Page Publishing author Brian G Harding, is a riveting science fiction novel that invites readers to travel in time to the year 2227. A brave group works to do the impossible and solve the problems that have been caused by deep-space exploration.
Las Vegas, NV, November 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brian G Harding, who served in the submarine force before working in telecommunications and then as an over-the-road truck driver, has completed his new book, “Parallel Worlds”: a compelling science fiction novel that takes place in the year 2227.
Milestone achievements in space are realized in the fields of surgery and manufacturing. The solar system is teaming up with space stations, territories, and even a new country.
This new age comes with longstanding challenges. The greatest is the enormous amount of building materials and fuel required for this expansion. As distant spatial mines are exhausted, fierce competition for resources threatens civil war. Humanity’s only chance is to accomplish the impossible.
People look to a new frontier; untapped, neighboring star systems with room for a displaced population. Unable to surpass the speed of light or find a suitable wormhole, humanity experiment with an unorthodox means of rapid deep space exploration.
Inspired by the moon landing and space race, author Brian G Harding lends his imagination to a story of courage and ingenuity, taking a thoughtful approach to the effects of time and space.
Harding writes, “As Rhonda thanks Mr. Donnelly for his time and proceeds to recap RAGE’s recent activities, Brandon turns off the feed, relieved that his name wasn’t mentioned. He tries to relax on this windy, overcast Orlando day with the tree branches swinging at invisible foes. He takes manual control of his car, hoping to distract his mind. Still, he can’t stop reviewing how the system got into its present predicament.”
Published by Page Publishing, Brian G Harding’s captivating tale follows the team as they attempt to achieve the impossible.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “Parallel Worlds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Milestone achievements in space are realized in the fields of surgery and manufacturing. The solar system is teaming up with space stations, territories, and even a new country.
This new age comes with longstanding challenges. The greatest is the enormous amount of building materials and fuel required for this expansion. As distant spatial mines are exhausted, fierce competition for resources threatens civil war. Humanity’s only chance is to accomplish the impossible.
People look to a new frontier; untapped, neighboring star systems with room for a displaced population. Unable to surpass the speed of light or find a suitable wormhole, humanity experiment with an unorthodox means of rapid deep space exploration.
Inspired by the moon landing and space race, author Brian G Harding lends his imagination to a story of courage and ingenuity, taking a thoughtful approach to the effects of time and space.
Harding writes, “As Rhonda thanks Mr. Donnelly for his time and proceeds to recap RAGE’s recent activities, Brandon turns off the feed, relieved that his name wasn’t mentioned. He tries to relax on this windy, overcast Orlando day with the tree branches swinging at invisible foes. He takes manual control of his car, hoping to distract his mind. Still, he can’t stop reviewing how the system got into its present predicament.”
Published by Page Publishing, Brian G Harding’s captivating tale follows the team as they attempt to achieve the impossible.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “Parallel Worlds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories