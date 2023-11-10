Authors Rina Duval and Serge Leblanc’s New Book, "Smokey and Rocky," is a Fascinating Tale That Follows the Antics of Two Stray Cats Living in an Abandoned House Together

Recent release “Smokey and Rocky,” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Rina Duval and Serge LeBlanc, is an adorable story that centers around Smokey and Rocky, two stray cats that make a home for themselves in the attic of an abandoned house. Venturing out into the world each day, Smokey and Rocky fill their days with all sorts of lively adventures that range from thrilling to hilarious.