New aCapella BoxBar Baffles

aCapella BoxBar Baffles by G&S Acoustics are box shaped recycled polyester baffles available up to 8’ long. Replicating the appearance of exposed beams, aCapella BoxBar Baffles are designed to absorb sound and add an architectural design element. The baffles are available in numerous bold and bright colors or with custom printing to create wood beams.