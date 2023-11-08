New aCapella BoxBar Baffles
aCapella BoxBar Baffles by G&S Acoustics are box shaped recycled polyester baffles available up to 8’ long. Replicating the appearance of exposed beams, aCapella BoxBar Baffles are designed to absorb sound and add an architectural design element. The baffles are available in numerous bold and bright colors or with custom printing to create wood beams.
Houston, TX, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Noise becomes elevated in large, open spaces or rooms with high ceilings, making it difficult to hear conversations. Big spaces require big solutions. G&S Acoustics, an employee-owned worldwide manufacturer of acoustical products, offers stylish sound-absorption with our new aCapella BoxBar Baffles.
Replicating the appearance of exposed beams, aCapella BoxBar Baffles add an architectural design element to high ceilings while lowering the noise levels.
The box-shaped, recycled polyester baffles are individually installed and spaced across ceilings.
The aCapella BoxBar Baffles offer a streamlined look, sound absorption, and easy maintenance.
· Available lengths up to 8’
· 60% post-consumer waste from Recycled #PET bottles
· Mold and fungal resistant
· 17 colors choices, including the new nature-inspired Terra Cotta, Frost, and Sandcastle + 4 new woodgrain finishes
Build responsibly. Our aCapella BoxBar Sound Baffles meet the standards to display the Declare label and be Red List Free to ensure a heathy, green built environment.
About G&S Acoustics
G&S Acoustics, a worldwide manufacturer of acoustical, tackable and sound diffusing wall and ceiling products, is a division of Golterman & Sabo, Inc., which began operations in 1946. G&S Acoustics’ fabrication process includes custom designs, prints and shapes to visually and acoustically enhance any interior space. The company’s extensive product line offers attractive and economical sound control systems for any application. For more information, visit www.gsacoustics.com or call 800-737-0307.
Golterman & Sabo is located at 3555 Scarlet Oak Blvd., St. Louis, MO, 63122. Visit gsacoustics.com
