Author Devin Petzoldt’s New Book, "7,000+ Song Ideas for the Hit Song Writer: Gold Book," is a Series of Lyrics to Help Inspire Readers to Write Their Next Great Song
Recent release “7,000+ Song Ideas for the Hit Song Writer: Gold Book,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Devin Petzoldt, is a stunning collection containing thousands of potential lyrics to help inspire and invigorate readers as they embark on their next song writing journey, no matter what genre or style they are composing.
Hutchinson, KS, November 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Devin Petzoldt, a musician and songwriter, has completed his new book, “7,000+ Song Ideas for the Hit Song Writer: Gold Book”: a collection of lyrics and suggestions to help other songwriters develop their craft and potentially write the next hit single.
Petzoldt writes, “I have put out a thirteen-song album that received over four billion free downloads worldwide on my website. My album is available on Amazon.com under the artist name Devin Lane. I have also completed writing a 196-page book with over seven thousand song ideas. I have three more books coming soon, two with more than seven thousand song ideas and one book with over three hundred completed songs. I have also had some song lyrics on ABC News as a title to a Barbara Walter’s special on 9/11. I also have had four song ideas go to number 1 on the country and pop charts, three number 1 country songs, one pop song at number 1, and a fifth song idea nominated for Song of the Year in movies at the Oscars. I have also sent over 2,500 song ideas to Nashville, Tennessee, to be used to write songs free of charge.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Devin Petzoldt’s engaging collection is sure to help readers tap into their creativity as they begin to work on their next song, leading to expressive melodies and bold lyrical choices that are sure to impress audiences of all backgrounds. Drawing on his vast experience as a musician, Petzoldt presents this work in order to share his knowledge and help the next generation of songwriters find their voice.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “7,000+ Song Ideas for the Hit Song Writer: Gold Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
