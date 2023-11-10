TS Alan’s New Book, “The Cartel Lozano: The Rise of the Little One,” Follows a Young Girl Who Must Chose to Continue Her Family's Drug Cartel After Losing Her Parents
New York, NY, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author TS Alan, who was fascinated with criminology and the drug trade while growing up, as well as international affairs and politics, has completed his most recent book, “The Cartel Lozano: The Rise of the Little One”: a gripping story of a young girl and daughter of a drug cartel boss who loses her entire family and must make the choice of carrying on her father’s legacy or leaving the drug trade life behind her.
“Elena Lozano had the world in the palm of her hands,” shares Alan. “Being the youngest daughter of the most powerful cartel boss, Juan Esteban, she had a life of luxury and wealth. With no worries to speak of, Elena Lozano could do what she wanted when she wanted. Growing up, Elena learned from her father the ways of running an efficient cartel organization as she was always with him. But Elena never thought that she would ever run a cartel, let alone her father’s, until her world came crashing down upon her. Elena Lozano not only lost her parents at the young age of thirteen but she ended up in an assassination attempt that drove her to the point of insanity, making her shoot and kill her closest brother in her life at the age of sixteen. But the final straw that caused Elena to make the hardest life-changing decision in her young life was when her brother Matias was killed by rivals.
“What will the young sixteen-year-old Elena choose? Will Elena assume control of her family’s business? Or will she choose to walk away from it all? Her father’s legacy? Her family’s livelihood? Will the young Elena Lozano make the right choice? Will she pick up the mantle and run her family’s business? Or will she turn her back and leave it all?”
Published by Fulton Books, TS Alan’s book is a spellbinding journey that will take readers on an unforgettable thrill ride as they follow along on Elena’s struggle to make the right decision to either embrace her family’s business or start over. Thought-provoking and full of suspense, Alan weaves a compelling and character-driven tale that will leave readers on the edge of their seat right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Cartel Lozano: The Rise of the Little One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Elena Lozano had the world in the palm of her hands,” shares Alan. “Being the youngest daughter of the most powerful cartel boss, Juan Esteban, she had a life of luxury and wealth. With no worries to speak of, Elena Lozano could do what she wanted when she wanted. Growing up, Elena learned from her father the ways of running an efficient cartel organization as she was always with him. But Elena never thought that she would ever run a cartel, let alone her father’s, until her world came crashing down upon her. Elena Lozano not only lost her parents at the young age of thirteen but she ended up in an assassination attempt that drove her to the point of insanity, making her shoot and kill her closest brother in her life at the age of sixteen. But the final straw that caused Elena to make the hardest life-changing decision in her young life was when her brother Matias was killed by rivals.
“What will the young sixteen-year-old Elena choose? Will Elena assume control of her family’s business? Or will she choose to walk away from it all? Her father’s legacy? Her family’s livelihood? Will the young Elena Lozano make the right choice? Will she pick up the mantle and run her family’s business? Or will she turn her back and leave it all?”
Published by Fulton Books, TS Alan’s book is a spellbinding journey that will take readers on an unforgettable thrill ride as they follow along on Elena’s struggle to make the right decision to either embrace her family’s business or start over. Thought-provoking and full of suspense, Alan weaves a compelling and character-driven tale that will leave readers on the edge of their seat right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Cartel Lozano: The Rise of the Little One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories