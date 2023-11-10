Melinda Krise’s New Book, “A Name of Their Own: The Story of Place Value,” is a Riveting Tale Designed to Help Readers Understand Numbers and the Origins of Their Names
Anchorage, AK, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Melinda Krise, an elementary teacher with a vivid imagination and a passion for storytelling, has completed her most recent book, “A Name of Their Own: The Story of Place Value”: a fascinating story that takes place in a special city where all the numbers live, and explore how they received their different names based on their value.
Born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska, author Melinda Krise loves participating in dog sports with her three dogs, spending time with her family and friends, and watching her students learn and grow. The author is a long-time elementary teacher and holds a Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction Specializing in Reading. When an idea sparks her imagination, a story begins to take off and unfold, which she shares with her students to encourage them to have fun while developing a love for learning.
“Welcome to the city of Mathematics! A place where numbers come to life and live lives of their own,” writes Krise. “Have you ever wondered how numbers got their names? How did a number end up being a one, ten, hundred, thousand, or million? Who decided what to call them, and how are they different? How do you tell them apart? Come along on this fantasy story, and learn how it all began.
“Place Value Street is just a quiet ordinary street where numbers live, play, and enjoy life. Just like everyone else in Mathematics City, the numbers get up each day and go to work at the Numeration Factory. It’s a good life, except for one thing: Mr. Infinity, the numeration president, is constantly struggling to get the number he wants to come when he calls. All the numbers share the name ones, tens, or hundreds, so when he calls for ones, he gets ones of every shape and size. It’s very frustrating!
“Then one day, gossip breaks out at the factory, and everyone assumes it is the number that they know. Something must be done! In an act of desperation, Mr. Infinity comes up with a plan that will change all the numbers’ lives, end the gossip, and make it so much easier to work with numbers.”
Published by Fulton Books, Melinda Krise’s book will take readers on an exciting journey to Place Value Street, where they’ll learn all about the names of each number, why they have their names, how to tell them apart, and how to read numbers of different sizes. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Krise’s imaginative tale to life, “A Name of Their Own: The Story of Place Value” is the perfect tool to help inspire a love of numbers and mathematics within readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Name of Their Own: The Story of Place Value” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska, author Melinda Krise loves participating in dog sports with her three dogs, spending time with her family and friends, and watching her students learn and grow. The author is a long-time elementary teacher and holds a Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction Specializing in Reading. When an idea sparks her imagination, a story begins to take off and unfold, which she shares with her students to encourage them to have fun while developing a love for learning.
“Welcome to the city of Mathematics! A place where numbers come to life and live lives of their own,” writes Krise. “Have you ever wondered how numbers got their names? How did a number end up being a one, ten, hundred, thousand, or million? Who decided what to call them, and how are they different? How do you tell them apart? Come along on this fantasy story, and learn how it all began.
“Place Value Street is just a quiet ordinary street where numbers live, play, and enjoy life. Just like everyone else in Mathematics City, the numbers get up each day and go to work at the Numeration Factory. It’s a good life, except for one thing: Mr. Infinity, the numeration president, is constantly struggling to get the number he wants to come when he calls. All the numbers share the name ones, tens, or hundreds, so when he calls for ones, he gets ones of every shape and size. It’s very frustrating!
“Then one day, gossip breaks out at the factory, and everyone assumes it is the number that they know. Something must be done! In an act of desperation, Mr. Infinity comes up with a plan that will change all the numbers’ lives, end the gossip, and make it so much easier to work with numbers.”
Published by Fulton Books, Melinda Krise’s book will take readers on an exciting journey to Place Value Street, where they’ll learn all about the names of each number, why they have their names, how to tell them apart, and how to read numbers of different sizes. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Krise’s imaginative tale to life, “A Name of Their Own: The Story of Place Value” is the perfect tool to help inspire a love of numbers and mathematics within readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Name of Their Own: The Story of Place Value” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories