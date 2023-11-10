Bernice S.H. Butler’s Newly Released “Prayers for Young People” is an Inspiring Collection of Prayers Meant to Aid Young Believers in Their Pursuit of God
“Prayers for Young People” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bernice S.H. Butler is a helpful resource for parents, guardians, and educators seeking to assist upcoming generations in their spiritual growth.
Douglasville, GA, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Prayers for Young People”: a touching collection of easy-to-understand prayers for young readers. “Prayers for Young People” is the creation of published author Bernice S.H. Butler, a dedicated wife and mother of four who holds a degree in elementary education from Clark Atlanta University. She is a retired educator in Atlanta Public Schools.
Butler shares, “I believe that children should be taught early in life to pray.
“If children are taught early in life to pray and understand what they are praying about, then they will not depart from it.
“Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it!
Proverb 22:6
“It would be good if we all took a little time to pray, so that we would have a good relationship with God, in doing this it may help us to love others as ourselves.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bernice S.H. Butler’s new book offers young minds helpful foundational pieces for setting the course for a life of fulfilling connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “Prayers for Young People” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Prayers for Young People,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
