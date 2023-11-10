Paulette V. Davidson’s Newly Released “The Light Through the Windows (Jesus is the Light of the World)” is a Sweet Tale of Christmas Adventure
“The Light Through the Windows (Jesus is the Light of the World)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paulette V. Davidson is a charming story of a young girl’s desire to spread the good news of Jesus to even the darkest of corners.
New York, NY, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Light Through the Windows (Jesus is the Light of the World)”: a heartfelt celebration of the true reason for the season. “The Light Through the Windows (Jesus is the Light of the World)” is the creation of published author Paulette V. Davidson, who was a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but resided in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was an ordained minister, alongside her husband, Pastor John T. Davidson Jr., who is still serving in McKeesport, Pennsylvania with forty-eight years of ministry. They have four adult children, one son in love, and four grandchildren.
Davidson shares, “It is just about Christmas, and the Rockman family loves to sing so much that every Christmas season, they would go Christmas caroling around town, singing loudly and joyously.
“Everyone in the town is preparing for this great time with beautiful lights in the
windows. On the night of the caroling, you could hear Cheryl Rockman singing her favorite song, 'Walk in the Light...Jesus the Light of the World,' as it rang out in the brisk night air.
“But Sarah Rockman is on a mission that has to do with the dark road along the way. She has so many questions: Why, why, why, and soon her questions will be answered. What a surprise!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paulette V. Davidson’s new book will delight and inspire young minds through a simple act of determination and faith.
Consumers can purchase “The Light Through the Windows (Jesus is the Light of the World)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Light Through the Windows (Jesus is the Light of the World),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
