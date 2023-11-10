Kenia Yanick Pointer’s Newly Released "Breast Friends Forever" is a Compassionate Resource for Anyone Facing a Breast Cancer Diagnosis
“Breast Friends Forever” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kenia Yanick Pointer is a thoughtful exploration of the complex emotions that accompany a frightening medical event paired with interactive space for journaling.
Ladson, SC, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Breast Friends Forever”: a powerful message of encouragement. “Breast Friends Forever” is the creation of published author Kenia Yanick Pointer, a dedicated wife and mother who was born and raised in the Republic of Panama and later immigrated to the United States.
Pointer shares, “Hearing the words ‘you have cancer’ is very scary. It brings along uncertainty, fear, and anxiety about what the future may hold. No one should go through this journey alone. You can walk through this path set before you with the Lord by your side.
“I pray that this fourteen-day devotional serves as a tool to encourage and strengthen you in your breast cancer journey. This book is for motivational purposes only, and not for medical advice.
“Each day narrates a part of my journey. Every day begins with an action or an attitude to take on, followed by a scripture, and it ends with a prayer-journaling section for you. Prayer journaling is for you to take time to think and write down how you feel in that particular section. It is also to be used to write prayers to the Lord to help you along the way.
“I am honored to share my story from diagnosis, treatment, and recovery from breast cancer to become a breast friend forever to someone else.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenia Yanick Pointer’s new book faces the fears and challenges associated with breast cancer head on in a compassionate and comforting approach.
Consumers can purchase “Breast Friends Forever” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Breast Friends Forever,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Pointer shares, “Hearing the words ‘you have cancer’ is very scary. It brings along uncertainty, fear, and anxiety about what the future may hold. No one should go through this journey alone. You can walk through this path set before you with the Lord by your side.
“I pray that this fourteen-day devotional serves as a tool to encourage and strengthen you in your breast cancer journey. This book is for motivational purposes only, and not for medical advice.
“Each day narrates a part of my journey. Every day begins with an action or an attitude to take on, followed by a scripture, and it ends with a prayer-journaling section for you. Prayer journaling is for you to take time to think and write down how you feel in that particular section. It is also to be used to write prayers to the Lord to help you along the way.
“I am honored to share my story from diagnosis, treatment, and recovery from breast cancer to become a breast friend forever to someone else.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenia Yanick Pointer’s new book faces the fears and challenges associated with breast cancer head on in a compassionate and comforting approach.
Consumers can purchase “Breast Friends Forever” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Breast Friends Forever,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories