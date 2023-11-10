Sarah Kim's Newly Released "The Quest for Eternity" is an Articulate Discussion of What Comes Next After the Inevitability of Death
"The Quest for Eternity" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sarah Kim is a philosophical examination of death and eternity that brings relevant scripture and thoughtful reflections for the consideration of anyone seeking a deeper understanding of God's plan.
New York, NY, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- "The Quest for Eternity": a potent reminder of the need to be aware of one's spiritual well-being. "The Quest for Eternity" is the creation of published author Sarah Kim.
Sarah Kim shares, "In our lives, there will be a day when time stops…then eternity will begin.
But if we wait until that moment to find out where we are going and how to get there, then it is already too late. That means it isn't too early to learn about these things today.
But who can tell us about eternity? Who is better able to tell us about eternity than God, the one who created time and eternity?
And He has told us by
· a secret call from above,
· a clear perception of truth,
· an eternity in the hearts of men, and
· the clear statements of the Creator.
Alexandr I. Solzhenitsyn (1918–2008) was a Russian writer who won the Nobel Prize in Literature for his work, which shook the hearts of humanity. He had a very strong faith in God.
Much of his life was associated with death. His father died before Solzhenitsyn was born. While serving in World War II, Solzhenitsyn witnessed the death of most of his teammates. In 1944, one year before World War II ended, his mother died. When exiled by Stalin to the Gulags, he witnessed the deaths of most fellow prisoners. One day, when the press asked him if he was afraid of death, Solzhenitsyn shared that when he was growing up, he was often obsessed with death and feared that he might die before completing his dream of writing literature. But after the age of thirty, he began to realize that death is not the end of a life but is only a natural milestone that divides two worlds: the world in which we now live and the world we will go to. From then on, he felt his heart always at peace when he thought about death.
Death is only a natural milestone: 'And as it is appointed to men once to die, but after this the judgment' (Hebrews 9:27). Death is something no one can avoid, but death is not the end. The problem is that, after dying, where shall we go? And go by which way?
This book is intended to answer those questions, along with many other important questions that have tormented many people's minds as well as the author's minds for a long time."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Kim's new book will challenge and encourage readers to a new understanding and resolve in relation to the afterlife.
Consumers can purchase "The Quest for Eternity" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Quest for Eternity," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sarah Kim shares, "In our lives, there will be a day when time stops…then eternity will begin.
But if we wait until that moment to find out where we are going and how to get there, then it is already too late. That means it isn't too early to learn about these things today.
But who can tell us about eternity? Who is better able to tell us about eternity than God, the one who created time and eternity?
And He has told us by
· a secret call from above,
· a clear perception of truth,
· an eternity in the hearts of men, and
· the clear statements of the Creator.
Alexandr I. Solzhenitsyn (1918–2008) was a Russian writer who won the Nobel Prize in Literature for his work, which shook the hearts of humanity. He had a very strong faith in God.
Much of his life was associated with death. His father died before Solzhenitsyn was born. While serving in World War II, Solzhenitsyn witnessed the death of most of his teammates. In 1944, one year before World War II ended, his mother died. When exiled by Stalin to the Gulags, he witnessed the deaths of most fellow prisoners. One day, when the press asked him if he was afraid of death, Solzhenitsyn shared that when he was growing up, he was often obsessed with death and feared that he might die before completing his dream of writing literature. But after the age of thirty, he began to realize that death is not the end of a life but is only a natural milestone that divides two worlds: the world in which we now live and the world we will go to. From then on, he felt his heart always at peace when he thought about death.
Death is only a natural milestone: 'And as it is appointed to men once to die, but after this the judgment' (Hebrews 9:27). Death is something no one can avoid, but death is not the end. The problem is that, after dying, where shall we go? And go by which way?
This book is intended to answer those questions, along with many other important questions that have tormented many people's minds as well as the author's minds for a long time."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Kim's new book will challenge and encourage readers to a new understanding and resolve in relation to the afterlife.
Consumers can purchase "The Quest for Eternity" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Quest for Eternity," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories