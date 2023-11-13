Ms. Lilly’s Newly Released "Hole in my Shoe" is an Imaginative Tale of a Problematic Shoe That Just Won’t Stop Collecting Things
“Hole in my Shoe” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ms. Lilly is an enjoyable read that will have young minds racing as they picture just what might get caught in the ever-growing hole in a little girl’s favorite shoes.
New York, NY, November 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Hole in my Shoe”, a charming and lighthearted reading experience, is the creation of published author Ms. Lilly.
Ms. Lilly shares, “Have you ever had one of those days where everything just seemed to be going wrong?
“Follow Lilly on her journey on one of those kinds of days in this whimsical and imaginative story about a girl who is in desperate need of a new pair of shoes!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ms. Lilly’s new book features delightful illustrations crafted by Israel Martinez.
Consumers can purchase “Hole in my Shoe” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hole in my Shoe,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
