Richard Golden’s Newly Released “Rehab to Recovery: My Spiritual Rehabilitation Journey” is a Powerful Testimony of God’s Ever-Present Grace
“Rehab to Recovery: My Spiritual Rehabilitation Journey” from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard Golden is a compelling and concise account of one man’s journey through a near-death experience, including a medically induced coma, to rebirth in a fresh sense of connection with God.
Austell, GA, November 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Rehab to Recovery: My Spiritual Rehabilitation Journey”: a potent autobiographical work. “Rehab to Recovery: My Spiritual Rehabilitation Journey” is the creation of published author Richard Golden.
Golden shares, “God responds to “thank you.”
“Father, I thank you for this powerful, spiritual assignment.
“Lord, I humbly ask that you be glorified. You get the glory. You get the praise. You take the honor. Let me take this time to simply say 'thank you.' I’m reminded of a story in the Bible where Jesus performed a miracle and commanded Lazarus to rise from the dead. Lazarus had died, according to the story, and Martha said to Jesus, 'If you would have been here, my brother would not have died.'
“Jesus responded by saying 'I am the resurrection and life, and whoever believes in me, though he may die, he shall live.' The amazing thing about this story is that prior to Jesus commanding Lazarus to come forth, he said, 'Father, I thank you.' I don’t know about anyone else but that is enough confirmation for me to know that our Father responds to 'thank you.' I believe in miracles, signs, and wonders and the fact that I am a walking testimony. I will always have a 'thank you' in my spirit and in my heart.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Golden’s new book will challenge and empower readers as they consider the profound experiences described within.
