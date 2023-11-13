Kursten Salyers’s Newly Released "I Can Conquer Change" is a Helpful Teaching Narrative That Opens Conversation About Change, Faith, and Resilience
“I Can Conquer Change” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kursten Salyers is a vibrant juvenile fiction that brings readers a comforting message of God’s comforting hand as well as encouragement for facing changes no matter how big or small they may seem.
Corbin, KY, November 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “I Can Conquer Change”: a heartwarming family reading experience that encourages open dialogue. “I Can Conquer Change” is the creation of published author Kursten Salyers, a dedicated wife and mother who crafts a faith-based parenting blog and volunteers in children's ministry.
Salyers shares, “Audrey is a little girl who has gone through some big changes!
“A new sibling…a new home…what could possibly be next?!
“In book number one of her I CAN series, author Kursten Salyers takes children on a journey of experiencing change, communicating feelings, and understanding a faithful and loving characteristic of God—He is always present!
“You are invited to join Audrey as she experiences many exciting, but sometimes scary 'firsts' in her season of transition.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kursten Salyers’s new book will charm and empower young minds as they consider the subtle lessons layered within a fun story.
Consumers can purchase “I Can Conquer Change” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Can Conquer Change,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
