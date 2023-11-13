Robert Pugh’s Newly Released "The Glance" is a Suspenseful Journey to Take Down a Dangerous Murderer
“The Glance” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Pugh is an exciting whodunit that finds a duo of detectives facing a long standing cold case following a chance encounter.
Pomona Park, FL, November 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Glance”: a captivating tale of murder, intrigue, and survival. “The Glance” is the creation of published author Robert Pugh, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who is a retired teacher and education administrator. He received a BA in American history and master’s degree in education from Stetson University. He has served on several boards for local and community organizations as a city commissioner and is the former president for the statewide organization FASFEPA, as well as a representative to NAFEPA.
Pugh shares, “After their flight home from a four-day conference in Denver, Molly and Mason make an intriguing discovery while waiting to exit the aircraft. After an unsuspecting glance, Molly believes she saw Vincent Toler, the suspect in a three-year-old, double homicide case, exit the plane before them. She was right. He was returning to the crime scene, only to exact his revenge and clear his name.
“As Mason and Molly Hunter begin working on this cold case, they unravel more about the story than they bargained for. Together, they assemble their team of specialists and are forced to combat ruthless characters who will do whatever is necessary to keep from being exposed. Molly and Mason’s efforts soon become a race against time to uncover the whole truth and bring to justice those who actually were implicated in the gruesome homicides. The criminal element they must deal with, that was one step ahead of them from the beginning, prevents their every move. What initially to them was about justice and getting the truth out to the public, takes on an everyday determination for the two of them just to stay alive.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Pugh’s new book will charm readers with a passion for classic crime thrillers.
Consumers can purchase “The Glance” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Glance,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
