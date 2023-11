Micketa Scott’s Newly Released “The Octopus Dance” is a Sweet and Silly Reading Adventure for Young Imaginations

District Heights, MD, November 13, 2023 --( PR.com )-- “The Octopus Dance”: a lighthearted and enjoyable reading experience. “The Octopus Dance” is the creation of published author Micketa Scott, a proud mother.Scott shares, “Follow along with this silly octopus as it does a quick dance. It’s a perfect way for kiddos to have fun and, at the same time, work on their motor skills. A great book for playtime, bedtime, or any time!”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Micketa Scott’s new book will delight young readers as they shake it with a cast of vibrant marine animals.Consumers can purchase “The Octopus Dance” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “The Octopus Dance,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.