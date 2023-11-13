Micketa Scott’s Newly Released “The Octopus Dance” is a Sweet and Silly Reading Adventure for Young Imaginations
“The Octopus Dance,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Micketa Scott, is a fun way to learn basic counting skills while moving and grooving.
District Heights, MD, November 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Octopus Dance”: a lighthearted and enjoyable reading experience. “The Octopus Dance” is the creation of published author Micketa Scott, a proud mother.
Scott shares, “Follow along with this silly octopus as it does a quick dance. It’s a perfect way for kiddos to have fun and, at the same time, work on their motor skills. A great book for playtime, bedtime, or any time!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Micketa Scott’s new book will delight young readers as they shake it with a cast of vibrant marine animals.
Consumers can purchase “The Octopus Dance” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Octopus Dance,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
