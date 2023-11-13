Joseph M. Gilbert’s Newly Released “The Swords of Nehemiah” is an Honest Discussion of the Growing Threat of Violence Facing Churches and Houses of Worship Everywhere

“The Swords of Nehemiah: The Rings of Church Security: Creating and Implementing a Realistic Operational Strategy for Protecting Houses of Worship,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph M. Gilbert, is an eye-opening look into the realities of the necessity for trained security operations to protect Churches and all Houses of Worship.