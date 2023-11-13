Joseph M. Gilbert’s Newly Released “The Swords of Nehemiah” is an Honest Discussion of the Growing Threat of Violence Facing Churches and Houses of Worship Everywhere
“The Swords of Nehemiah: The Rings of Church Security: Creating and Implementing a Realistic Operational Strategy for Protecting Houses of Worship,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph M. Gilbert, is an eye-opening look into the realities of the necessity for trained security operations to protect Churches and all Houses of Worship.
Cleveland, TN, November 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Swords of Nehemiah: The Rings of Church Security: Creating and Implementing a Realistic Operational Strategy for Protecting Houses of Worship” is the creation of published author Joseph M. Gilbert, a husband, father, and grandfather who served for ten years in the US Air Force before going into private industry. He has served in Church Security operations for over 14 years.
Gilbert shares, “Every house of worship in America faces a growing constant threat of violent attacks from terrorists, social fanatics, violent anti-religions, the mentally ill, drug-ravaged, and others who crave the social media and news fame of a mass killer. In the last twenty years, there was an average of two deadly force incidents (DFI) at houses of worship in America each week.
“No state, county, city, or house of worship of any religion is exempt from these threats. Violence, unrest, and criminal attacks are increasing nationwide with no penalty, accountability, or restrictions. Violent criminals are released into society with no controls. Churches of all denominations are seen as soft targets, and they must address these threats and take actions to protect those who come to worship.
“Retired FBI Superintendent Ed Mireles says, 'This book is a highly recommended, MUST READ, for all Church Security Personnel.' This book gives the reader an extremely valuable program of strategies and tactics that can be immediately applied to provide protections against these violent threats, to limit the number of threats that occur and minimize the effects of those that happen. With years of direct experience and multiple sessions of very high-quality training, the author faces these threats head-on and then moves directly to provide counter methods.
“Hard-hitting, direct, and fast-paced, The Swords of Nehemiah is the essential HOW TO playbook for church protection strategies that have proven successful and can be immediately implemented and consistently improved and enhanced. Retired Professor of Criminal Justice Dr. Jeffrey P. Rush says it best, 'This is the book every church, every security team needs. Read it, learn it, live it.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph M. Gilbert’s new book is a vital resource for anyone looking to keep congregations safer during times of worship.
Consumers can purchase “The Swords of Nehemiah: The Rings of Church Security: Creating and Implementing a Realistic Operational Strategy for Protecting Houses of Worship” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Swords of Nehemiah: The Rings of Church Security: Creating and Implementing a Realistic Operational Strategy for Protecting Houses of Worship,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
