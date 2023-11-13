Author Raina Barbato’s New Book, "Koda’s Coming Home," is the Story of a Couple’s Love for Their Child in the Face of an Unexpected Diagnosis
Recent release “Koda’s Coming Home,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Raina Barbato, is the story of a couple learning to deal with their son’s diagnosis of down syndrome.
Sound Beach, NY, November 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Raina Barbato has completed her new book, “Koda's Coming Home”: a touching story that follows a young couple as they bring home their brand new baby boy but find out that he has been diagnosed with down syndrome and how they learn to not only deal with this but also learn how to love him regardless.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Raina Barbato’s informative tale tries to focus on the fact that everyone’s journey here is different, but the thing that we all share is the love that takes us through life, this book puts us in that little boy’s perspective as he is surrounded by love and finds the perfect parents that will help him through life no matter what happens.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Koda’s Coming Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
