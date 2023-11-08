Giveback to Your Community at Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria in Ballpark Village This November 14
Saint Louis, MO, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On November 14, grab a bite to go or take a seat at Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s Ballpark Village location for the Italian eatery’s Giveback Tuesday event. All the proceeds from the day will go to the nonprofit The Next Step, contributing to the organization’s continuous mission to provide tuition assistance to individuals active in a 12-step recovery program from alcohol or substance use disorder and pursuing an academic program in higher education or trade and vocational education.
Twice a month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $396,372 to local nonprofit organizations.
The Next Step will allocate the Giveback Tuesday donation into its general Scholarship Fund for the scholarship recipients of the 2024-2025 academic year, supporting individuals in recovery from alcohol or substance use disorder to rise above addiction, regardless of their backgrounds, ages, and educational interests.
Each academic year, the nonprofit allows individuals participating in 12-step recovery programs to apply for an academic or vocational scholarship that funds the recipients’ post-secondary educational program tuition and book expenses.
Since its founding in 2005, The Next Step has maintained its mission, awarding annual academic financial scholarships averaging $3,200 each to individuals in recovery within the St. Louis metropolitan area to help them achieve their educational goals. Today, from 2005 through the 2023-2024 academic year, the organization has awarded more than $1.9 million in financial scholarships.
Those applying for a scholarship must meet a strict set of requirements and attend an interview with two board members. Alongside being active in a 12-step recovery program from alcohol or substance use disorder, applicants must also have one year of recovery by the April 1 application deadline, live in the St. Louis bi-state metropolitan area, show financial responsibility and need, and meet all deadlines and requirements.
The Next Step encourages individuals of all backgrounds, age groups, and educational interests who meet the requirements to apply during its scholarship application submission period for the 2024-2025 academic year, which runs from December 1, 2023, to April 1, 2024. For more information on the scholarship requirements and application process, please visit www.thenextstepstl.org/scholarship.
About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.
