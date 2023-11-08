HealthONE Collects 1,869 Pounds of Medications During Annual Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Fifth annual event aimed to support community and reduce prescription medication misuse.
Denver, CO, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HealthONE today announced that across its seven participating locations, 1,869 pounds of medications were collected during HCA Healthcare’s fifth annual “Crush the Crisis” prescription drug take back day on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Working alongside local law enforcement officers, HealthONE hospitals invited community members to safely and anonymously dispose of their unused and expired medications for proper disposal. The event aligned with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and helped to raise awareness about the dangers of prescription drug misuse.
HCA Healthcare uses data from approximately 37 million annual patient encounters to help continuously improve care. As a part of HCA Healthcare, HealthONE uses the science of “big data” to reduce prescription drug misuse and transform pain management, with initiatives in surgical, emergency and other care settings, including:
Enhanced Surgical Recovery (ESR): a multi-modal approach to pain management using pre-, intra- and post-operative interventions to optimize outcomes. HCA Healthcare’s ESR programs have demonstrated significant improvements in surgical recovery and patient satisfaction, including an up to 44% decrease in opioid usage for some surgeries.
Electronic Prescribing of Controlled Substances (EPCS): aims to stem increasing rates of prescription pain reliever-related addiction, misuse diversion and death by making it more difficult for medication-seekers to doctor-shop and alter prescriptions. Physicians have access to aggregated electronic health records, providing data that will allow them to prescribe opioids judiciously.
This year, all 15 HCA Healthcare U.S. divisions participated in a “Crush the Crisis” prescription drug take back day at 138 collection sites across 15 states.
