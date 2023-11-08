Marty Haines Earns Five Star Award Once Again
Marty Haines of RE/MAX Alliance Group Earns Five Star Real Estate Agent Award for 13th Year
Venice, FL, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Marty Haines, a Broker-Associate in the Venice office of RE/MAX Alliance Group, has earned the prestigious Five Star Real Estate Agent Award once again. This is her 13th year as a Five Star recipient.
Based on an independent survey of recent home buyers and industry peers, the Five Star Award is presented to fewer than 7 percent of real estate agents in a given market. Criteria includes customer service, integrity, market knowledge, communication, negotiation, closing preparation, post-sale service, finding the right home, marketing of the home, and overall satisfaction. Agents also must receive a favorable regulatory and complaint-history review.
Haines serves Sarasota County with emphasis on the South County area from Osprey and Venice to Englewood. She has more than 35 years of experience in real estate sales and property management and holds the Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) and new construction, short sales and foreclosure expertise designations.
Her outstanding customer service and sales performance have earned her the local RE/MAX Alliance Group Gold Club Award and international RE/MAX 100% Club Award, as well as prestigious RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement recognition.
The RE/MAX Alliance Group Venice office is located at 1314 East Venice Avenue, Suite B, Venice, Florida 34285. Haines can be reached at (941) 308-4627 or mhaines@remax.net.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 13 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
