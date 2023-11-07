Turkish IT Companies Expanding to the World Markets via Dubai
Starcamp Global FZE supports Turkish IT companies to expand to world markets via Dubai.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Starcamp Global FZE, established with the participation of 5 universities under the auspices of YTU Yıldız Technopark, guides the globalization of 17 Turkish IT companies. The number of companies supported by Starcamp Global FZE through the International Technology Marketing Office (UTPO) opened in Dubai last year is expected to increase to 25 in the near future. The market value of the 17 Turkish IT companies currently supported has reached USD 70 million.
Starcamp Global FZE, which enables technology companies that want to globalize, especially in Asia and the Middle East, to open up to the world market, also brought together the professionals of the technology fair GITEX Global. In the event, where opportunities in the sector were explained and serious networking opportunities were offered and the World Turkish Business Council took part, there was intense participation of companies that want to grow in Dubai.
"We are in Dubai in order to carry Turkish companies to the world." Orhan Tanışman, General Manager of Starcamp Global FZE and YTU Yıldız Technopark, stated that the purpose of their presence in Dubai is to spread and market Turkish technologies to the world and said that Dubai's new vision is to become a technology country rather than a real estate country. Tanışman stated that they are in Dubai because they think that Turkish technology can find a place in this market.
Stating that they are providing guidance for Turkish technology to reach the place it deserves in the world, Orhan Tanışman continued as follows; "As Yıldız Technopark, we are one of the largest technoparks in Turkey, which has succeeded in ranking first among more than a hundred technoparks for 3 years in a row. We are in Dubai in order to continue this success we have achieved in Turkey and to have a say in the global arena and to carry Turkish companies, R&D and StartUp companies to the world. Our aim is to help Turkish technology companies to open up to the world through Dubai by providing access to the market and networking opportunities to the companies that come here. When we look at the incentives given by our government or on behalf of investors, Dubai is important not only for technology products to enter the market, but also for Turkish technology entrepreneurs to meet with world financing."
