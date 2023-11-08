Music for Autism, Helmed by Pharand Art, on December 10 Welcomes Don Juan Star Philippe Berghella in Its Concert Line-Up
The Voice finalist and award-winning singer who reprises his role in 2024 joins Music for Autism for a concert at the Laval Colisseum with other artists.
Montreal, Canada, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The "Music for Autism" project is proud to announce the participation to its concert-event on the 10 of December 2023 at the Laval Colisseum, of performing artist Philippe Berghella.
Philippe Berghella is a renowned singer, recipient of l'ADISQ's Felix Award; has participated on The Voice; has performed on stage in musicals such as Don Juan & Sheherazade: Thousand and One Nights, among some of his career highlights. He's currently launching a new single called "Pars au loin" (see link below). It's with much gratitude that the Music for Autism team of volunteers is welcoming his generous collaboration.
Music for Autism is an awareness project promoting the beneficial contribution of music in the development of people affected by ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder). A project outline is available by email. The project aims at childhood education, the involvement also of people with ASD on stage and in show production as well as aim at an annual or biennal célébration by way of a concert-event for the whole family.
The event is curated and co-produced by Pharand Art's M. - Louise Pharand.
Philippe Berghella : https://www.facebook.com/PhilippeBerghella?mibextid=ZbWKwL
Contact: musiquepourlautisme@gmail.com
Tickets available: www.musiquepourlautisme.ca www.musicforautism.ca
