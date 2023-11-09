Health & Human Rights Strategies President Co-Authors Book on the Remarkable "Superpower of Being Generous"
Health & Human Rights Strategies announces the release of Generosity Wins: How and Why this Game-Changing Superpower Drives Our Success. Already a bestseller, this book redefines and delves into the transformative power of generosity and its ability to shape a fulfilling life.
Washington, DC, November 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Health & Human Rights Strategies announces the release of Generosity Wins: How and Why this Game-Changing Superpower Drives Our Success. Already a bestseller, this book redefines and delves into the transformative power of generosity and its ability to shape a fulfilling life.
Written by Monte Wood and Nicole F. Roberts, Generosity Wins is an exploration of the unique human superpower of being generous every day. The authors aim to "inspire readers to embrace the remarkable impact generosity can have on themselves and others." Drawing from fable-style storytelling, the book provides a vast array of interviews and wisdom from real people who have experienced extraordinary life journeys and share invaluable advice.
Generosity Wins takes readers on a transformative journey with its main character, encouraging them to discover the unparalleled joy that lies in giving without an expectation of exchange or return. Through the stories carefully curated within these pages, Wood and Roberts show the profound impact generosity can have on personal growth, relationships, and overall well-being.
"When we choose generosity, we are choosing a better world for ourselves and those around us," says Dr. Roberts, President of Health & Human Rights Strategies. "Generosity is a superpower that not only benefits others but also enhances our own lives by fostering meaningful connections and spreading positivity."
Monte Wood, adds, “We aspire to demystify the true meaning and power of generosity. Relationships, trust, success, and authentic generosity are closely intertwined. Follow this fun story to learn how and why generosity is your superpower, then easily put it into action.”
Generosity Wins presents a blend of personal narratives, practical strategies, and thought-provoking insights. Each chapter is designed to serve as a source of inspiration, offering readers guidance on cultivating a generous spirit and integrating it into everyday routines.
With rave reviews pouring in from readers, Generosity Wins has quickly gained momentum as a must-read for those seeking personal growth and a greater sense of purpose. As it continues to resonate with audiences globally, Wood and Roberts confidently predict its enduring impact on individuals striving to foster a more compassionate and giving world.
For more information on the book, its authors, and Health & Human Rights Strategies work please visit www.generositywins.us
About The Authors
Nicole F. Roberts, DrPH, MPP, is the founder of Health & Human Rights Strategies, a health care and human rights-focused advising firm. Dr. Roberts is also the Executive Director of Feed A Billion and the host of The Global Good Podcast. Her public health and neuroscience writing appears in numerous magazines and journals, and her talks can be found on various news and sports outlets. She lives in Washington, DC with her husband and son.
Monte Wood built and sold industry-leading marketing agencies. While CEO of Opus Agency, the company scaled revenues from $4M to over $240M, served 13 of the most valuable global brands, and was recognized as Oregon Fastest Growing 100, Inc. Magazine’s Fastest Growing 5000, and Oregon Top 50 Best Workplaces. Monte was recognized as Executive of the Year by the Oregon Business Journal. A graduate of Southern Oregon College, Monte is married with four children and lives in Plano, Texas, and Aspen, Colorado.
Written by Monte Wood and Nicole F. Roberts, Generosity Wins is an exploration of the unique human superpower of being generous every day. The authors aim to "inspire readers to embrace the remarkable impact generosity can have on themselves and others." Drawing from fable-style storytelling, the book provides a vast array of interviews and wisdom from real people who have experienced extraordinary life journeys and share invaluable advice.
Generosity Wins takes readers on a transformative journey with its main character, encouraging them to discover the unparalleled joy that lies in giving without an expectation of exchange or return. Through the stories carefully curated within these pages, Wood and Roberts show the profound impact generosity can have on personal growth, relationships, and overall well-being.
"When we choose generosity, we are choosing a better world for ourselves and those around us," says Dr. Roberts, President of Health & Human Rights Strategies. "Generosity is a superpower that not only benefits others but also enhances our own lives by fostering meaningful connections and spreading positivity."
Monte Wood, adds, “We aspire to demystify the true meaning and power of generosity. Relationships, trust, success, and authentic generosity are closely intertwined. Follow this fun story to learn how and why generosity is your superpower, then easily put it into action.”
Generosity Wins presents a blend of personal narratives, practical strategies, and thought-provoking insights. Each chapter is designed to serve as a source of inspiration, offering readers guidance on cultivating a generous spirit and integrating it into everyday routines.
With rave reviews pouring in from readers, Generosity Wins has quickly gained momentum as a must-read for those seeking personal growth and a greater sense of purpose. As it continues to resonate with audiences globally, Wood and Roberts confidently predict its enduring impact on individuals striving to foster a more compassionate and giving world.
For more information on the book, its authors, and Health & Human Rights Strategies work please visit www.generositywins.us
About The Authors
Nicole F. Roberts, DrPH, MPP, is the founder of Health & Human Rights Strategies, a health care and human rights-focused advising firm. Dr. Roberts is also the Executive Director of Feed A Billion and the host of The Global Good Podcast. Her public health and neuroscience writing appears in numerous magazines and journals, and her talks can be found on various news and sports outlets. She lives in Washington, DC with her husband and son.
Monte Wood built and sold industry-leading marketing agencies. While CEO of Opus Agency, the company scaled revenues from $4M to over $240M, served 13 of the most valuable global brands, and was recognized as Oregon Fastest Growing 100, Inc. Magazine’s Fastest Growing 5000, and Oregon Top 50 Best Workplaces. Monte was recognized as Executive of the Year by the Oregon Business Journal. A graduate of Southern Oregon College, Monte is married with four children and lives in Plano, Texas, and Aspen, Colorado.
Contact
Health & Human Rights StrategiesContact
B. N. Fisher
773-910-1098
www.hhrstrategies.com
B. N. Fisher
773-910-1098
www.hhrstrategies.com
Categories