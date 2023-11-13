Colleen Wandmacher’s Newly Released “The Rapture: A Pre- or Post-Tribulation Event?” is a Deep Dive Into Key Prophetic Scripture
“The Rapture: A Pre- or Post-Tribulation Event?: from Christian Faith Publishing author Colleen Wandmacher is a thought-provoking, intense, and exciting study of God’s word into the world of the timing of the rapture in the sequence of end-time events.
White Bear Lake, MN, November 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Rapture: A Pre- or Post-Tribulation Event?: a potent reminder that truth can be found within God’s word by those who diligently search for it. “The Rapture: A Pre- or Post-Tribulation Event?: is the creation of published author Colleen Wandmacher.
Wandmacher shares, “God tells us not to be deceived about the timing of us being caught up to meet Jesus in the air, an event Christians refer to as the rapture. He would not have said that unless there was going to be an avalanche of false teaching with regard to the timing of the rapture in the sequence of end-time events. Diligently studying pertinent Scriptures in God's Word is the only way one can be free of deception and be spiritually prepared for the times that may befall us. This book helps the reader to deeply study the Word of God to see the truth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Colleen Wandmacher’s new book will challenge preconceived notions and misconceptions regarding eschatological knowledge.
"I've read a large number of books on the rapture debate, and in my opinion, this excellent book is by far the best. While reading this book I felt like my spiritual glasses were being cleaned so I could see the simplicity of the truth of scripture again. Well done, Colleen. Marvelous! Five gold stars from me.”
--Matthew Lloyd Grant
"I have read several books about the rapture and end-time prophecy including Pre-Tribulation and Mid-Tribulation, and when I come across this book, it was so clear, logical, and well-written based solely on the scripture that I could grasp the subject clearly and convincingly which has helped me tremendously in making up my mind where to stand on the subject of the timing of the rapture at the end time. Really recommended."
--D. Wynn
Consumers can purchase “The Rapture: A Pre- or Post-Tribulation Event?: Discover for yourself-through the study of the Word of God-when the rapture will take place in the sequence of end-time events” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Rapture: A Pre- or Post-Tribulation Event?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories