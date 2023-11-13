Colleen Wandmacher’s Newly Released “The Rapture: A Pre- or Post-Tribulation Event?” is a Deep Dive Into Key Prophetic Scripture

“The Rapture: A Pre- or Post-Tribulation Event?: from Christian Faith Publishing author Colleen Wandmacher is a thought-provoking, intense, and exciting study of God’s word into the world of the timing of the rapture in the sequence of end-time events.