Kaitlyn Norton’s Newly Released "Amazing Mayzie and the Risk Taker" is a Sweet Story of a Young Boy Learning to Overcome a Fear with the Help of a Special Friend
“Amazing Mayzie and the Risk Taker” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kaitlyn Norton is a warmhearted narrative that will offer readers an opportunity to discuss healthy risks, animal safety, and facing one’s fears.
Scottsdale, AZ, November 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Amazing Mayzie and the Risk Taker”: an informative and enjoyable story of how effective therapy dogs can be. “Amazing Mayzie and the Risk Taker” is the creation of published author Kaitlyn Norton, who holds a BA in theatre education and an MA in English.
Norton shares, “Alex is a young boy who gets an exciting visit at school from a furry friend! Everyone loves having therapy dog Mayzie visit … everyone, except Alex. After an accident with a furry friend, Alex is scared to be around dogs! He works with Mayzie to learn how she can help him overcome his fears and so much more! Follow Alex and Mayzie’s adventure to face fears and become a healthy risk-taker!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kaitlyn Norton’s new book pairs a heartwarming story of facing one’s fears with vibrant imagery for the entertainment and comfort of young imaginations.
Consumers can purchase “Amazing Mayzie and the Risk Taker” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Amazing Mayzie and the Risk Taker,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
