Cody Pools Recognized on the 2023 Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 Awards
Austin, TX, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cody Pools, the nation's #1 Pool Builder for 11 years running, recently placed 17th in the 2023 Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 Awards.
The annual Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 Awards competition honors the fastest-growing privately-owned businesses in Central Texas for independent, privately-held corporations, proprietorships or partnerships (not a majority-owned subsidiary or division) with headquarters in Travis, Hays, Williamson, Caldwell, Bastrop, or Burnett County, who have demonstrated annual net revenue in each of the past three fiscal years.
"We are extremely proud of our team for helping us to achieve this amazing feat," states Mike Church, President & CEO of Cody Pools. "This award represents the hard work & dedication from our entire Cody Pools family of companies across the country, and we are very proud to continue to call the greater Austin area our home."
About Cody Pools
Cody Pools was established in 1994 and has been the Nation's #1 Pool Builder for 11 years in a row, having built over 32,000 swimming pools, with offices throughout Texas, Florida & Arizona.
