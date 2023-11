Jan Bennett’s Newly Released "The Green and the Blue: Inspiration and Imagination" is a Vibrant Celebration of Life’s Greatest Joys and Simplest Pleasures

Salem, OR, November 13, 2023 --( PR.com )-- “The Green and the Blue: Inspiration and Imagination”: a thoughtful reflection on the awe-inspiring magnitude of creation. “The Green and the Blue: Inspiration and Imagination” is the creation of published author Jan Bennett.Bennett shares, “The Green and the Blue tells of life’s fragile beauty, the gift of nature we are born into, the appreciation of the simple pleasures in life, and the inspiration it brings to those who embrace it.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jan Bennett’s new book will bring readers an enjoyable break from the day to day as they travel to the heart of a forest or the edge of a drowsy river through colorful verse.Consumers can purchase “The Green and the Blue: Inspiration and Imagination” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “The Green and the Blue: Inspiration and Imagination,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.