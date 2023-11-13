Sally Breeze Green’s Newly Released "God’s Story Made Simple for Kids" is a Vibrant Narrative That Explores the Wonder of God
“God’s Story Made Simple for Kids” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sally Breeze Green is an enjoyable resource that offers a clear and understandable exploration of key foundational tenets of the Christian faith.
New York, NY, November 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Story Made Simple for Kids”: an informative and engaging exploration of God’s gifts to mankind. “God’s Story Made Simple for Kids” is the creation of published author Sally Breeze Green.
Green shares, “In the beginning the Word already existed. The Word was with God, and the Word was God. He existed in the beginning with God. God created everything through him, and nothing was created except through him. The Word gave life to everything that was created, and his life brought light to everyone. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness can never extinguish it. (John 1:1–5 New Living Testament”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sally Breeze Green’s new book features enjoyable digital artwork crafted by Chris Green.
