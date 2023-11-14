Danielle Dalrymple’s Newly Released "Love Lessons: Experiencing God’s Love Through Divorce" is a Personal and Empowering Opportunity for Healing and Growth
“Love Lessons: Experiencing God’s Love Through Divorce” from Christian Faith Publishing author Danielle Dalrymple is a helpful resource for anyone struggling with the complex emotions associated with the dissolution of the marital covenant and finding hope in the process.
Holly Hill, FL, November 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Love Lessons: Experiencing God’s Love Through Divorce”: a powerful reminder of one’s inherent worth. “Love Lessons: Experiencing God’s Love Through Divorce” is the creation of published author Danielle Dalrymple.
Dalrymple shares, “Divorce. It’s one of the most challenging times in anyone’s life. But have you ever stopped to wonder where God is at that time? Well, this is MY story - a story of walking through one of the most difficult times of my life and God walking with me. A story of learning what strength in God looks like. A moment of learning that God is always right there. He’s never left and never will. And how He wants you to come through a divorce, or anything for that matter knowing you are loved and accepted. These are Love Lessons.
“I wrote Love Lessons as therapy. At the time of my divorce, I felt lost and at times unloved but as I continued to deal with these difficult emotions, I realized that God was always there. I needed this book during my process, and I wrote this book so that others who may have these same feelings will know they are not alone or unloved.
“My prayer is that God would breathe life as you read these pages and help you know that you can go on, that there is strength in holding on to Him, and that there is much more life to live beyond this experience.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Danielle Dalrymple’s new book will bring readers a message of comfort and compassion as Dalrymple shares perspective from her own journey.
Consumers can purchase “Love Lessons: Experiencing God’s Love Through Divorce” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Love Lessons: Experiencing God’s Love Through Divorce,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
