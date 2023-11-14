Prophet Mark’s Newly Released “The Voice from Where No Body Could Be Seen,” is a Fascinating Account of One Man’s Spirit-Filled Journey
“The Voice from Where No Body Could Be Seen” from Christian Faith Publishing author Prophet Mark is a powerful testimony that shares the author’s deeply personal journey through the highs and lows of spreading the word of God.
Black Mountain, NC, November 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Voice from Where No Body Could Be Seen”: a heartfelt thank you for all God has provided. “The Voice from Where No Body Could Be Seen” is the creation of published author Prophet Mark.
Prophet Mark shares, “This book is a chronological relating of the raising up of a prophet of God.”
Many of us have read the Holy Bible and learned of spiritual work done by various prophets of God throughout the history of man. We have read and learned that God raises up his prophets to know his Voice. This book relates how God has done that in these days with his prophet.
Prophet Mark is not unlike other people. He endures the same physical and emotional things that others may encounter in their lives. The only difference is that Prophet Mark has been hearing from a Voice from where No Body could be seen. And has developed the faith that comes from hearing.
God views this form of hearing from him as a bother to man’s ability to enjoy life of their own choosing. And does not want to bother his children with this.
However, God does have an occasional promise keeping need to speak with his children. And makes use of the prophets who he has raised up to faithfully know and heed his Voice to speak through.
“God has not changed. God is still with us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Prophet Mark’s new book will bring readers a window into the heart of a man of God as he reflects on the path God set before him.
Consumers can purchase “The Voice from Where No Body Could Be Seen” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
