Liz Kimmel’s Newly Released "Putting Punch in the Parables" is an Engaging Collection of Modernized Versions of the Vital Lessons Found with the Parables
“Putting Punch in the Parables: Ten stories that bring the words OF JESUS TO LIFE TODAY” from Christian Faith Publishing author Liz Kimmel is an enjoyable resource for finding a fresh perspective of the teachings of Jesus.
Saint Paul, MN, November 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Putting Punch in the Parables: Ten stories that bring the words OF JESUS TO LIFE TODAY”: a thoughtful reimagining that provides insightful narrative with captivating imagery. “Putting Punch in the Parables: Ten stories that bring the words OF JESUS TO LIFE TODAY” is the creation of published author Liz Kimmel.
Kimmel shares, “The ten parables of Jesus in this book are creatively rewritten to help bring the timeless truths that Jesus taught into our present day. They are photo-illustrated and told in ways that are fun and witty, serious and sweet. They are especially fun to read aloud.
Included in this collection are the following parables:
The Parable of the Plants
The Prodigal Son
The Good Samaritan
The Lost Sheep
The Great Banquet
The Wheat and the Weeds
The Wise and Foolish Builders
The Vineyard Workers
The Pharisee and the Tax Collector
The Friend at Midnight
Jesus said, 'The words I have spoken to you—they are full of the Spirit and life' (John 6:63 NIV). As you read this fresh expression of the parables of Jesus, receive the fullness of the Spirit and His life-giving presence.
Liz Kimmel is a crafter of words. She loves exploring the art of weaving them together in different ways. You can read more about her story at the end of the book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Liz Kimmel’s new book will bring readers an opportunity for a rejuvenation of faith and connection with God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “Putting Punch in the Parables: Ten stories that bring the words OF JESUS TO LIFE TODAY” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Putting Punch in the Parables: Ten stories that bring the words OF JESUS TO LIFE TODAY,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
